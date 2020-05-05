When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, dozens of events and thousands of dollars vanished for Joe Nedza's dessert business. In need of spring sales to help open their brick-and-mortar store, the company pivoted to delivery services.
Nedza’s, self-started by UGA graduate Joe Nedza in 2015, started delivering donuts and ice cream to the general public every Saturday on March 28.
In just its first week of sales, Nedza’s distributed 800 donuts and 60 pints of ice cream to residents of Athens-Clarke County and surrounding areas.
The business offers a variety of donut and ice cream flavors to choose from, though their delivery menu changes from week to week. Donut flavors from previous weeks include cinnamon brown sugar, chocolate raspberry hazelnut and maple bacon. As for ice cream, previous flavors include salted caramel, mint brownie and blueberry pie. Nedza’s takes massive pride in their ice cream, which is homemade each week.
Nedza said the ice cream is difficult to make, but people love it. Some even describe it as the best ice cream they’ve ever had, Nedza said.
Due to the growth Nedza’s has seen over the past month, deliveries have expanded to the Atlanta area, as well. This includes Alpharetta, Cumming, Peachtree City and Gainesville, Nedza said.
The business has also begun donating food to healthcare workers in both the Athens and Atlanta areas. For every dozen donuts ordered, a dozen are matched and sent to a healthcare facility.
To place an order for next week, use this Google form. An updated form is always linked in the company’s Instagram bio and can be found on the company Facebook page. Orders are always due the Friday before delivery.
For those with dietary restrictions, all donuts have vegan and gluten-free options to choose from. Select ice creams are gluten-free or can be prepared without gluten on request. Nedza’s asks for you to specify your exact restrictions in your order.
Prices are $30 per dozen of donuts and $10 per pint of ice cream, including delivery charges. Half dozens are also available for $15. Nedza’s accepts payments via check and Venmo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.