Athens PRIDE is celebrating its 2019 street festival on Sunday, Sept. 29, and Athens residents and University of Georgia students will have the chance to celebrate all week long with events all throughout PRIDE week Sept. 23-29.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of all the performers in the week before and on the day of the festival of drag performers and local artists alike.
Newbie Hour
Sister Louisa’s Church on East Clayton Street will host an amateur drag show. Performers will include first-time and amateur drag queens looking for the opportunity to perform in front of an audience for the first time in the name of PRIDE. The event is 21 and up.
Pride City Variety Show
The Athens PRIDE board will host a variety show with burlesque, comedy and musical performances. Neal Reddy from the first season of the Netflix original “Queer Eye” is set to appear, according to the Facebook event page. Performers from the Athens and Atlanta areas will also perform for this ages 18-and-up show.
PRIDE DIY
Urban Outfitters in downtown Athens is working with Athens PRIDE to host an all-ages event with raffle prizes, a photo booth, tie dye, refreshments and drag performances.
Mx. Athens PRIDE Pageant
During the first ever Mx. Athens Pride Pageant, members of the drag community will compete for the title of Mx. Athens Pride 2019 at the Graduate Hotel Ballroom. Drag queens and kings are welcome to enter the competition with an entry fee of $20.Whoever wins the pageant will represent Athens PRIDE during events throughout the rest of the year. There will be a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by the pageant from 7-10:30 p.m. For VIP entry and access, which includes special seating, bar and access, the cost is $100.
Performers at Athens PRIDE 20th Anniversary Street Festival
On Washington Street the day of the Athens PRIDE Street festival, local rapper Linqua Franqa will headline the PRIDE stage at 6 p.m. Linqua Franqa — District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker off the stage — will perform before Eureka O’Hara, a former contestant of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” at 7 p.m. Other local drag performances will include troupes such as The Kourtesans, Femme and Classic City Kings, as well as solo performers such as Boybutante AIDS Foundation, Inc. board members Lacie Bruce and Yasmine Alexander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.