After a brief disappearance, Neighbor Lady returned — band members following one another practically single file to their spots on stage. It was time for the encore.
Lead singer Emily Braden said the band had to “dust off” the song they were about to perform, and that they would try to remember the words. Seconds later, the opening chords of “Dreams” by The Cranberries flowed from the stage into the center of the room. The band’s energy and happiness as they played along was contagious.
Last night, Neighbor Lady performed at the Georgia Theatre as a part of a string of new album shows promoting “For The Birds,” which came out July 1. The show had three openers: Spencer Thomas, Cowboy Curtys and lighthearted. Each band brought its own distinct sound, and the performances varied almost as much as the crowd.
Attendees at last night’s show were a mixed bag. Younger fans wore everything from flowy skirts to ripped fishnets. Older members of the crowd wore more conservative outfits like button down shirts and jeans and sipped on beers throughout the night. There were also plenty of heeled boots and wedges, as if the crowd came eager to hear the country-sounding twang of Neighbor Lady and the band’s openers.
Spencer Thomas started warming up just before 8:30 p.m. while concert goers were still trickling into the venue. Many attendees beelined straight for the venue’s roof upon arrival — the album release show was originally scheduled to be on the Georgia Theatre Rooftop but was moved inside due to weather concerns. Thomas’ passionate vocals reverberated off the brick walls in the venue’s stairwell, where concert goers passed freely during the first few sets of the night.
Despite the chatter and hiss of pop tabs in the background of his set, a handful of early arrivals stood devoted in front of the stage, watching as Thomas effortlessly switched between piano and guitar. His music included elements of folk, country and Americana, and he played his songs including “Hangin’ Tough” and “Traveling Angel.”
Following Thomas, Cowboy Curtys took the stage. Self-described as a “Southern garage-pysch outfit” on their Spotify page, Cowboy Curtys brought some more life to the room. The band had an electric bite that served as a sharp contrast to Thomas’ set. The four-piece outfit wore white crew neck T-shirts and baseball caps. Several admirers in the audience appeared to be emulating the band’s style, mimicking these simple outfits.
In between songs, Cowboy Curtys’ lead singer and LaGrange, Georgia native Josh Parsons sipped on a Miller Lite and spoke to the audience, at one point saying all of their songs were about Athens and then joking that they were all about Kirby Smart, throwing in a quick “Go Dawgs” before the start of his next song.
One song in Cowboy Curtys’ set was their new single “Nantahala.” The band has a new album, “Commotions,” set to debut in August.
Next up was lighthearted— an alternative band which formed in 2019. The band’s singers Gracie Huffman and Eliza Lemmon, who are twin sisters, drew in a growing crowd with lush harmonies and sweet, simple melodies.
The group, which has a sound reminiscent of the band First Aid Kit, played songs like “Honey Honey” and their new single “wild woods.” The music video for the latter came out on June 22.
The group had a mostly bright, acoustic sound, with a couple of more somber songs thrown in the set. The singers had a brief hiccup during one song, but some cheering from the audience coaxed the band into pushing past the slight mistake.
After lighthearted wrapped up their performance, concert attendees made quick dashes to the bathroom or to grab another drink. The lights dimmed, and it was time for what attendees had all been waiting for. The crowd seemed to reach its peak as concertgoers found their spots for the headlining set.
Neighbor Lady settled into their positions on stage while “For the Birds,” the short, instrumental introduction for the new album, played over the speakers. The band was greeted by enthusiastic cheering and applause, but the audience hushed once lead singer Braden started singing. She said after the song this was one of the first times she’s wanted an audience to be quiet for a song and they actually complied, thanking the crowd for its attentiveness.
The band moved throughout their set with energy and enthusiasm. The setlist incorporated songs from the new album such as “Sister” and “Penny Pick It Up,” while also including familiar favorites like “Let It Bleed.” The band features Jack Blauvelt on guitar, Payton Collier on bass and Andrew McFarland on drums. The band formed in Athens, which Braden commented on during the set.
“We started here in Athens, Georgia, which is why it’s so magical to just be here and play here and do stuff,” she said.
Jordan Reynolds, also known as Rose Hotel, is accompanying Neighbor Lady on its tour of album release shows, playing keyboard and tambourine while also singing backup vocals. Avery Draut, lead singer of Night Palace, also joined the headliner for a couple of songs, including “Feel It All the Time” — a piano-driven ballad with hauntingly beautiful vocals.
Like lighthearted, Neighbor Lady also had a slight hiccup when Braden forgot the lyrics to one song on the set and Reynolds briefly took the lead on vocals. Braden was unshaken by the small mishap, maintaining the same grin she’d worn all night.
Throughout their set, Neighbor Lady enthralled the crowd. Some audience members slipped out in between songs, with more heading for the doors after the band’s alleged final number. It wasn’t long before the band returned, however, for their encore.
Draut rejoined the band for its encore performance, assisting Braden and Reynolds with the iconic vocals in “Dreams.” While the trio wasn’t able to perfectly replicate Dolores O’Riordan’s sound, they did create a beautiful cover — and maybe more importantly, they seemed to have a lot of fun doing it.
The band’s joy was palpable in their final seconds on stage, with Braden, Reynolds and Draut performing with the playfulness and spontaneity of a friend group who’d gone out for karaoke. The remaining audience members danced freely under a rainbow wash of light. The final song concluded just before midnight. Neighbor Lady thanked the crowd once last time and the audience members trickled out onto Lumpkin Street.