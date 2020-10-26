This year, being stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic led many people to new projects, starting podcasts and binge-watching TV shows. But for four musicians in Athens, it led them to start a new at-home, DIY record label: Super Carnival Recording.
What started as four artists wanting a new way to distribute their own music turned into an at-home record label with a few collaborations, such as ¿Banana?, an Athens/Atlanta-based band, Sacred Bull and Ihlyatt.
Founders J Anderssen, Tim Foley, Sam Herring and Jacob Smulian thought about starting a record label for a long time, but it was the not-so-fun part that relied on the extra time from the pandemic to get the ball rolling, Foley said.
“This is definitely more of a passion project over being an actual job,” Anderssen said. “Before, I would say that I feel blessed to be able to do this for a living, but now, it’s like I’m almost blessed to not be doing this for a living because of the situation we’re in.”
The recording takes place in the home studios of Anderssen and Herring, and the team has taken on the values and emulation of Elephant 6, a recording company that originated in Denver and later moved to Athens until it disbanded in 2002.
Super Carnival’s values revolve around being authentic and providing a community aspect for their artists. For the founders, music provided them with a community from day one, and they felt the need to continue that through all of their projects.
Herring always felt a community through music and had a desire to continue that through his projects, Super Carnival included, he said. Since he was young, the structure of fan bases and those with similar music interests gave him an understanding of the impact music has on people.
Super Carnival intends to reinforce community structure. Herring said he wants his artists to be able to reach into what they have in their “heart and soul” and push it into a tangible project. He sees this form of passion as spiritual and wants to create something that “provides some beauty to the world,” he said.
“I see this community as a positive thing that the world and this town could use right now,” Foley said. “The labels we’re using as inspiration, like Elephant 6, were a positive thing for the broader part of the [music] community, and I want to be a part of that.”
Long term, Super Carnival doesn’t want to just be the record label that puts out potentially iconic records. It wants to be the label that stands for something, Foley said.
“We want to be the one that’s first thought of when someone’s trying to progress in their life of making music, and I want to be the one who helps them take the next step,” Foley said.
Super Carnival will soon release the first full-length record for ¿Banana? at the end of October, and a Sacred Bull record will be released in December. Both will be released on CD, digital and tape, but vinyl records will hopefully be released in the future, Anderssen said.
