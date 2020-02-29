Art admirers ranging from older attendees in heels and blazers to art students in Dr. Martens and jeans gathered at the University of Georgia's Lamar Dodd School of Art to welcome three new exhibits to the galleries on Thursday, Feb. 27. Attendees came in slowly at first, some appearing only for the free food and alcohol, while others held bouquets for the presenting artists.
The Red & Black went behind the scenes with two of the new shows on display, "Golden Hour," and "The Purpose of Disease," to find out what inspired the exhibits.
'Golden Hour'
On Wednesday afternoon, around 26 hours until their show “Golden Hour” opened, Mary Gordon, Alex McClay and Ciel Rodriguez stood in the yellow-lit Margie E. West Gallery. The team started installing their exhibit Monday, giving them a little more than three days to install an exhibit that’s been a year in the making. They carefully hung their work, making sure the art, and its shadow, looked just the way they wanted.
Gordon, McClay and Rodriguez (from Manhattan, Kansas, Cincinnati, Ohio and Atlanta, respectively) are graduate students in the printmaking and book arts program at the Lamar Dodd School of Art, and they are close friends. Their show, “Golden Hour,” has been in the works for around a year but only started to come together physically in the last few months.
Rodriguez conceived the idea for the project last spring, inspired heavily by spring’s golden hour and the shadows it produces, she said.
Although Gordon, McClay and Rodriguez all come from the same program, the show has allowed them to explore different methods of creation with their art, said Gordon.
“What’s really nice about being here at this school is that you might come in with a concentration, and then use whatever media you want and explore different things like sculpture or photography,” Gordon said. Paper sculpture and video are both featured in “Golden Hour.”
Rodriguez said the gallery lighting will play a big part in the show and is one of the things she is looking forward to most. The team put golden-yellow gels over the gallery’s typically white lights, emulating nature’s golden hour that inspired their work.
Rodriguez said students should see their exhibit because while the show is about lighting and shadow, it’s also about playfulness and curiosity.
It was fitting for “Golden Hour” to open on Thursday — sunlight crept through the windows of Lamar Dodd after days of rain and cloudy weather.
“Golden Hour” will be on exhibit in the Margie E. West Gallery until March 27.
'The Purpose of Disease'
Amiko Li, from Shanghai, China, is the current photography fellow at Lamar Dodd, as well as the artist behind “The Purpose of Disease.” When viewers enter the Suite Gallery at Lamar Dodd, they enter a room lit with bright white lights and painted white with a pale blue strip of color along the wall. Li chose the color scheme to resemble a hospital, he said.
The main inspiration behind Li’s show was a self-portrait he did when he was in the hospital with a bad rash, which Li’s doctor said was stress-related. After this experience, Li started thinking about the relationship between mind and body, he said. Li said with health issues, people desire direct correlation between their lifestyle and their health problems.
“I ate something wrong, that’s why I’m sick,” Li said as an example, “It’s hard for us to accept something that’s more mind-related or less visible.”
Li’s work explores the connection between mind, body and illness. Much like the connection between mind and body, the exhibit is not about individual pieces, but rather, their relation to one another, Li said. The placement of his photographs on the wall and the juxtaposition they have with one another are Li’s main interest.
“The Purpose of Disease” is the first exhibit Li has created around a concept, rather than individual photographs, which posed struggles early on, he said.
“It [was] difficult for me to make pictures that match my idea,” he said.
Overtime, Li realized he needed to focus on making pictures, and then figure out how they related to the show’s concept, he said.
The two-year project came to fruition Thursday night, as exhibit attendees explored Li’s exhibit of photographs, found objects, mirrors and video. At 7:00 p.m., reception attendees sat along the wall in the gallery, eager to see Li’s exhibit come to life. Li engaged the attendees with a performance piece, which featured spoken word, a surgical mask and Li guiding the attendees through palm reading.
“The Purpose of Disease” will be on exhibit at Lamar Dodd until March 27. He will perform his performance piece a second time on March 17 at 2:00 p.m.
