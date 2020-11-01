The University of Georgia and the Georgia Film Academy have joined together to start the first Master of Fine Arts program in film, television and digital media at UGA, according to a recent press release. The program started this fall and is currently accepting applications for the fall of 2021.
According to the release, the program is set to be taught by a list of industry professionals, including “Watchmen” screenwriter Damon Lindelof and “The Man in the High Castle” director David Semel. Students involved with the program will spend their first year in Athens. In their second year, they will be able to create projects in Trilith Studios, which is the second largest purpose-built studio in North America.
Jeff Springston, an associate dean for research and graduate studies at UGA’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications, stated that the idea had been discussed with GFA as long as five years ago.
“What we’re trying to do is produce above-the-line talent so that, ultimately, we come up with a complete media ecosystem in Georgia,” Springston said.
Above-the-line talent refers to the individuals who influence or guide the creative process behind a film, such as a director, producer or screenwriter. GFA has previously been involved with promoting below-the-line talent or the people who aid in the production of the film, such as cinematographers, boom operators and costume designers, according to the GFA website.
Springston said that while the program will focus on above-the-line careers, students will learn both fields so that they may produce a film on their own.
Springston also said that those who joined the program should expect to work very hard. The program lasts two years, and students can expect six consecutive semesters of working and producing work, Springston said.
Students will produce a film every semester during their first year, Springston said.
“We’re always working on something,” said Cullen Gray, a first year MFA student in the program. “Doing a lot of pitching early on, because of COVID[-19] it’s harder to get things done.”
Despite the challenge, students involved in the program voiced their enthusiasm for their tasks.
“It’s been great. It’s been very hands on, which is very nice,” said Elise Nation, a UGA alum who participated in the program. “We go to Norcross and we get to work on an actual sound stage. We get to work with the actual equipment which is really nice because a lot of it is kind of intimidating.”
This MFA comes as another part in Georgia’s over 40-year history of trying to establish a stable film industry within the state.While Georgia’s future in the entertainment industry is still being shaped, Springston expressed optimism.
“Honestly, I think the future is quite bright,” Springston said. “The tax incentives and so forth that were put in place a number of years ago have really worked well, so this is a place where the industry looks at as a friendly, favorable place.”
Applications for the program are currently open until Dec. 1 for the fall 2021 semester.
