Despite the temporary shuttering of venues and cancellation of concerts, Athens musicians and bands are pushing out new music. When questioned about their inspirations and creative processes through Instagram, these bands shared some insight on their new works.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of five Athens bands’ newest releases for you to tune into.
Divine Mind
New Music: Single - “Bored!”
Release Date: March 26
Psychedelic rock group Divine Mind gets loose on their newest single “Bored!”, interweaving pianos with clean guitars and incessant hi-hats.
Describing the track as a “silly love song masked behind some funky rock overtones,” drummer Alex Bower said he wrote the song about spending time apart from his girlfriend last summer. He describes the experience as “hard to adapt to.”
“I was obviously upset about the whole situation, so I did what I normally do- write my feelings down on paper, put some cool sounding chords behind them, and lo and behold it became a song my bandmates and I love to play live,” Bower said.
Bower said the band will feature “Bored!” on their upcoming EP, which the band has postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. On a positive note, the band is looking forward to finally showing everyone what they are working on once they can get back into the studio.
The Family Recipe
New Music: Debut Album - “Roads”
Release Date: April 10
The instrumental fusion band of five released its debut album “Roads” on April 10. Though the quintet doesn’t incorporate lyrics into its music, the absence of lyrics doesn’t subtract any soul from the songs — from howling saxophone solos to intense piano runs.
Will Ruff, mandolinist of Family Recipe, said each member brings something small to the table when writing a new song. Ruff said the idea of collaboration represents “the theme of the album ‘Roads,’ taking the music on a journey that means something unique to all of us.”
One song from the album that meant a lot to the band was “Backburner,” Ruff said. On their final day of recording, the band pieced together two songs that were not satisfying them separately and ended up making their favorite song on the album. It “melded together into a crazy six-part saga.”
Bloomfield
New Music: Single - “Now’s The Time”
Release Date: April 17
When alternative rock quartet Bloomfield began performing together in January 2019, “Now’s The Time” was one of the first tracks they started with. After playing the song live in Athens venues like the Caledonia Lounge and at Nuçi’s Space, the band chose to release the song as their first single to take the next step in sharing their music with the community.
As a collective statement, Bloomfield said “it was just a song that came together really well in a band setting,” and that it “felt the urge to finally put it out.”
The song encapsulates what it means to be fully present in a moment. It speaks of looking to find answers in life, and how time is something that is meant to be cherished. Within the chorus and soft background vocals, the listener can find themself lost inside of a peaceful moment, which is what this song is all about.
Bloomfield said “this song has come to mean a lot to us and is one of our favorites to play.”
The Pink Stones
New Music: Jimmy & Jesus EP
Release Date: December 20, 2019
This country rock debut by The Pink Stones captures the essence of Christan rock when it meets southern nostalgia. Although the band has jammed together for quite some time, this is the first time the full band has played on a recording together and released it. The two-song EP demonstrates these diverse sounds through banjo, organs and bass.
The first song, “The Ballad of Jimmy Meadows,” presents an old-school, southern rock melody that resembles groups like The Allman Brothers Band. The four minute ballad tells a vague tale of a wandering man who “didn’t wanna go
but he had to fly.” The story’s simplicity allows it to be something a lot of people can relate too.
“Jesus and Peterbilt,” the second song on the EP, tells a story of a man and his faith through twangy guitar and bluegrass instrumentals. The upbeat percussion, strumming banjos and big chorus underlined with organs and slippery slide guitar are enough to stir up a crowd with excitement.
Cosmonot
New music: Cosmonot EP
Release Date: October 22, 2019
Although released last year, alternative rock group Cosmonot’s first EP is definitely something to tune into if you haven’t already. The four song debut features lyrics that discuss important topics to the band, ranging from political issues to love interests.
The band stated in an email that singer Luke Fucetola writes abstract lyrics that create imagery while others protest certain ideas. Fucetola said “Rat Race” is an observation of the typical white collar lifestyle and “American Dream” discusses their feelings towards this life. The song also points out the ignorance of “climate change deniers,” Fucetola said.
“A certain woman in Charley’s life gave him the image of her with angel wings in outer space and inspired him to draft Astral Angel,” Fucetola said when referring to the band's guitarist, Charley Powell. Listening to the song makes you feel as if you are floating through space with your own wings, drifting through melodies and landing on lucid instrumentals.
The band says the new music they are working on will surprise their fanbase, and they are ready to get back to Athens and do what they love, which is to “perform, and create music.”
