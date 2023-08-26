A photo of the flags of both the United States of America and of Israel stand at the new Orkin Hillel Center in Athens, Georgia on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The new University of Georgia Orkin Hillel Center located at 360 Baxter Street serves as both a religious and social gathering space for students across campus, and stands as a paragon of Jewish tradition and identity. (Photo/Felix Scheyer, @felixrscheyer)