“The Clocked-In Creative,” a new podcast started by members of the University of Georgia’s MBA program, explores Athens’ treasured creative community by shedding light on the ways its members can utilize their skills to start and maintain successful businesses.
Hosted by Seth Hendershot, musician and owner of Hendershot’s, the podcast hinges on conversations between Hendershot and fellow Athens-area creatives and business owners, where advice and stories are shared.
Last spring during an Innovative Business Projects course taught by David Sutherland, a senior lecturer at UGA, the Athens Creative Directory was created.
Described as “a sleek and efficient hub for Athens creatives” on its website, the directory was a project made to boost Athens’ creative economy. In the process of its development, a group of students noticed a need for business knowledge among local creatives, said co-creator of “The Clocked In Creative” John Davis.
Davis, a recent UGA MBA graduate, explained that the podcast actually began as an idea for in-person “boot camp” style classes, but once the pandemic limited the option for gatherings of any kind, the podcast became the most viable option.
Once it was decided to make a podcast, a team was put together with Hendershot officially stepping on as host after a trial run episode was recorded. His knack for having discussions and extensive connections to various creatives in town proved to be a helpful asset in the setting.
“[It’s] something I’ve wanted to do for a while and this seemed like the perfect vehicle for me because of my position in life,” Hendershot said.
Although the pandemic deterred initial plans of in-person classes, the podcast is able to be recorded in person with the help of its engineer and producer Jacob Smulian.
Recordings take place at Tweed Recording and sometimes Hendershot’s, but will eventually be done in a studio space at UGA’s New Media Institute, said producer of the podcast Savannah Sicurella.
Topics for each episode are guided by the research that was initially spurred by Sutherland’s course and are backed by local creatives as important issues to cover, such as the ins and outs of intellectual property and how to establish a customer base.
With the topics for the first eight episodes mapped out, Davis said that the team has already begun throwing around ideas for future episodes.
“We’re continuously adding different topics and key points to the arsenal,” Davis said.
On July 1, the first episode of “The Clocked In Creative” was released as the first of a two-part series on how creatives can determine their business value and showcase it. It featured Serra Jaggar, founder of a local boutique that sells artisan and hand-crafted items called Indie South.
Episodes will be released every two weeks, with the next two episodes’ guests being the owner of sustainable clothing boutique Sanni Baumgärtner and contract negotiator and former attorney Michelle Davis.
Though only the first episode has been released, there is a lot of emotional investment in the trajectory of the podcast for the team members who all want the show to resonate with the Athens community and beyond.
“The Clocked In Creative” can be listened to on Spotify or accessed on its website.