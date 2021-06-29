Pride Month may be slowly coming to a close, but the celebration of LGBTQ identities should last year round. This year was packed with new music from several LGBTQ artists, many of whom are close to home.
The Red & Black compiled a list of four recently released tracks by local LGBTQ artists that exemplify pride and LGBTQ life experiences.
“High Life” by Klypi
“High Life” is the first single off of the 2021 LP “Consensual Hits” by musical and visual artist AC Carter, who goes by the moniker Klypi. Carter is currently based in Nashville, Tennessee, but made waves in the Athens music scene from their previous projects under the moniker Lambda Celcius.
“High Life” is an upbeat pop track with lyrics about Carter “living the high life” despite being a self-described “low-life.” The single is not meant to be very serious. It is accompanied by a colorful music video in which Carter is shown in different costumes riding a fake horse, singing into a hairbrush and being surrounded by various inanimate objects with glued-on eyeballs.
This release showcases the unique creativity LGBTQ artists bring to the world. Although Pride Month has its roots in serious issues of inequality and activism, “High Life” is an energetic track that embraces free-spirited energy and showcases Carter’s distinctive persona.
“Drive By’s On Tractors” by Convict Julie
“Drive By’s On Tractors” is not the typical track that one would expect from Athens-based artist Camilla Sims, also known as Convict Julie. Sims’ previous releases such as “Summer Love” and “The One” have slower, R&B melodies, discussing themes of love and the tribulations of relationships.
“Drive By’s On Tractors” is an angry punk song, written in response to the police brutality that ignited mass Black Lives Matter protests. Sims was deeply affected and passionate about the movement and was one of the major players in the Athens protests last summer. The movement resulted in her “accidentally becoming a full-time activist and organizer,” according to her YouTube page.
The song, officially released earlier this year, is filled with police sirens and aggressive drum beats, perhaps in representation of Sims’ angst and passion. It exemplifies the frustration that comes with the intersectionality of being both LGBTQ and Black.
“Shrug” by Lunar Vacation
Atlanta-based band Lunar Vacation released their single “Shrug” earlier in June, and the track is the perfect song for reflecting on identity and gender during Pride Month.
Written by vocalist and guitarist Grace Repasky, the single was a way for them to come to terms with their identity as a non-binary person. In a previous interview with The Red & Black, Repasky discussed how their upbringing in a suburban, Catholic private school warped their views on sexuality and gender.
With dreamy guitar melodies and a memorable hook, “Shrug” is a release from the restraints of limited thinking and a warm introduction to being oneself. Ultimately, the single aims to “celebrate the sloughing off of binary constructs,” according to a June 2021 press release.
“Glass Walls” by Caughy
“Glass Walls” is the second track and single from Aidan Caughy’s 2021 EP, “Cosmo”. Caughy is an Atlanta-based artist and Georgia State student who utilizes synthesizers, drum machines and vocals to create dreamy dance tracks, according to their Spotify.
With lyrics such as “Oh, who am I?” and “Get lost in what feels new,” this track grapples with identity and how one is perceived by others. A defining aspect of LGBTQ culture centers on “coming out” and living freely as one's authentic self — this track encapsulates that experience.
The pop-influenced melody is an easy one to dance to, and when meshed with lyrics about transparency and authenticity, “Glass Walls” is a celebration of LGBTQ identity.