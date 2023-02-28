Georgia is the country’s sixth most biodiverse state according to the Georgia Climate Project and home to ecosystems such as Amicalola Falls, Okefenokee Swamp and Tallulah Gorge. Get Outdoors UGA, a student group at the University of Georgia, celebrates the connection between Black students and the state’s rich biodiversity by creating a space of healing and rest in nature.
Courtney Scott and Alexis Martin co-founded Get Outdoors UGA with a $5,000 scholarship grant from the Office of Sustainability at UGA. Scott and Martin are studying community forestry and arboriculture at UGA.
“We decided that we wanted to do an outdoor adventure club [with the scholarship], and we also wanted to do a club that emphasizes environmental justice as well as Black culture,” Get Outdoors president Courtney Scott said. “We take a number of students out into the forest and take them hiking and camping and just give them some really cool outdoor experiences.”
The organization formed last semester and hopes to give Black students a community to experience nature, a resource not everyone has access to.
“I'm not from a rural area,” Get Outdoors vice president Alexis Martin said. “It's a small city. But access to land and access to natural spaces was not something that I experienced a lot of.”
Scott believes many Black students feel alienated when it comes to outdoor activities. The student group organizes hiking and camping trips to give members the opportunity to enjoy Georgia’s natural beauty and get involved in environmentalism.
“[People tell me], ‘I really wish there was a club like this when I was an undergrad’,” Scott said. “Especially as a Black and brown student who's from the suburbs … you don't have a family member who takes you camping or hiking, so you sometimes have no exposure to these types of activities. [Get Outdoors UGA] gives students that exposure.”
Get Outdoors UGA also gives students access to sustainability and environmental education through webinar events. At their most recent webinar for Black History Month, Get Outdoors UGA hosted four Black leaders in environmentalism, including Terry Baker, president of the Society of American Foresters and its first Black CEO.
This year, Get Outdoors UGA has an overnight camping trip planned, as well as a hiking trip to Amicalola Falls State Park. Through Get Outdoors UGA, Black students can experience the rich biodiversity that the state of Georgia has to offer in an uplifting community.