On Sept. 20, University of Georgia students hosted the first meeting of the new student organization Out and Proud Filmmakers with the intention of supporting and inspiring the LGBTQ film community on campus.
President and founder Danielle Kirby established the student organization after they learned that there are no LGBTQ+ affiliated clubs or programs within the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication or involved with the entertainment media industry at UGA.
Kirby, a junior studying entertainment and media studies and anthropology, said that they’re sincerely looking forward to a bright, influential and safe future.
“As a queer person, you don’t always wear your identity out on your skin,” Kirby said. “ It’s harder to tell if someone’s accepting of who you are. And so I want to create a safe space for that because growing up, it can be hard finding your place.”
Out and Proud Filmmakers’ mission is to “create a network of students to come together to be able to raise our voices as one and create change,” according to Kirby. The student organization hopes to influence the network as a whole to push for more LGBTQ representation to allow for safer spaces and better opportunities.
“We can focus on getting directors, people with ideas, to promote identity in media because it is a big thing in changing society … to show it’s not an anomaly. It’s part of everyday life,” Kirby said. “So once we leave, we know we can go to work at places that are also safe places and not have to wonder ‘Am I going to be at risk working here? Will I be safe and will I be able to be me?’”
The group plans on hosting movie nights and seminars, arranging pitch nights for members to share their ideas, and participating in the next upcoming Pitch Fest. Pitch Fest is hosted every semester by the Entertainment Media Industries Club where student writers and directors can pitch their ideas and connect with potential cast and crew.
The organization’s meetings will be a safe space to talk about films and to discuss issues surrounding representation in the industry and to help filmmakers create their own short or feature films.
Members of the new student organization and initial meeting attendees were excited to hear about the goals of the club as well as the future possibilities.
Carrie Miller, an entertainment and media studies major and women’s studies minor and one of the newest members of the club, stated that they are very excited to meet and work with new people.
Out and Proud Filmmakers will be hosting bi-weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., and the club has many open positions available ranging from vice president to public relations chair, waiting to be filled by anyone with initiative and a passion for film.
More information about the club can be found on UGA’s Involvement Network website.