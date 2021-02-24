University of Georgia senior Ose Aghomo was speaking with her mentor about access to opportunities and networking in college when her mentor said a phrase that resonated with her.
“Certain students learn about certain things just because they fit in a certain kind of demographic. … It’s really like a secret curriculum," said Aghomo's mentor.
This inspired the name of Aghomo’s research initiative, The Secret Curriculum Project. One of the main objectives of the research initiative is to provide more access to academic and career opportunities for historically underrepresented groups of UGA students.
Additionally, the project will feature a student-run database of academic, career and funding opportunities. The project also hopes to raise funding for two scholarships for underrepresented groups at UGA.
The historically underrepresented groups include racial minorities, LGBTQ students, students with disabilities, first generation students and others who have not historically had access to the exclusionary nature of academia, Aghomo said. The project’s implementation comes 60 years after UGA’s desegregation.
Panels and feedback
The Secret Curriculum Project involves conducting student feedback panels and creating an extensive database for student opportunities and scholarships. At the end of the semester, the findings and conclusions will be presented to UGA’s Division of Student Affairs.
The project will include a number of open and confidential student forums, the first of which will be held over Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
The purpose of these spaces is to let students give anonymous feedback on inclusion and diversity at UGA without the presence of administration. Feedback from the panels will be analyzed and incorporated into The Secret Curriculum Project’s solutions and objectives.
Many student organizations are involved in contributing to the panel. The Hispanic Student Association, the Abeneefoo Kuo Honor Society, the Filipino Student Association, Extra Special People at UGA and others will all have a voice in the forum. Students of all backgrounds and identities are invited to attend.
“As much as it is a space for historically underrepresented people to vent, it is also an avenue for people who are not in that group to listen to what is being said,” Aghomo said.
The ABK Honor Society is involved in contributing to and facilitating the panel. President Adanze Nnyagu also hopes the student body will attend the forum.
“If we're going to make the most change, we need to have everyone … understand why we are speaking about this and why we're trying to raise awareness,” Nnyagu said.
Building a database
In addition to community outreach and feedback through the student panels, a large portion of the project is dedicated to creating a database that lists scholarships, resources and opportunities for students. The website will include opportunities that have been vetted for reliability and legitimacy, along with rankings and advice on applications and experiences.
Aghomo, an out-of-state student from Texas, came up with the idea for The Secret Curriculum Project after struggling to find updated and reliable resources on scholarships herself. She hopes that, after presenting her findings to Student Affairs, a student organization will be created to maintain this database and increase access to opportunities to all students.
The Secret Curriculum Project is sponsored by a research grant from the Office of Sustainability and is also backed by the School of Public & International Affairs. Aghomo also works with a team of involved peers, as well as faculty sponsor Leah Carmichael from the Department of International Affairs.
“I personally would love to see every student at UGA come into the door and feel that this university has universal access … [so that] everybody feels that they're at the table and that they're able to be as successful as possible,” Carmichael said.
The creation and overall functioning of The Secret Curriculum Project falls to Aghomo, who is double majoring in international affairs and romance languages. In addition to her studies, Aghomo refers to the initiative as her “passion project” and hopes it creates real change for students at UGA.
“I firmly believe that it is the University of Georgia's job to actively go after helping and assisting students from underrepresented groups,” Aghomo said. “It goes beyond being performative.”