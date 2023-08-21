New vintage store ‘Mother Lode’ opens in Athens

As the story goes for most buildings vacated by its former owners, they are often left waiting unattended for months, sometimes years, until they are given a new form of life. In the case of one store building on the corner of Baxter St. and South Rocksprings St., this form of life is Mother Lode.
Mother Lode, a vintage store company based in Atlanta, opened its Athens location in July with the hopes of continuing the success of its first location in Decatur. Mother Lode features around 50 different vendors that sell a wide variety of vintage and handmade items including furniture, clothes and toys.
The vendors were chosen from many applicants and feature several notable Athens vintage sellers. Vendors include former co-owner of Atomic Vintage Stephanie Reynolds, the local business Orphintage and many local businesses that Mother Lode owner Lindsay Short hopes can “thrive” in the store.
“All the people in here are running their small businesses,” Short said. “It’s all tiny businesses within a small business.”
Although the stylish vintage store is new to Athens, Short is far from new to selling vintage.
With parents who were antique dealers themselves, Short grew to share their same passion. In 2014, Short created an estate sale company called Bennett and Sudderth, named after her grandmothers.
After continuing to grow Bennett and Sudderth, Short decided to create a permanent place to sell vintage, which is what inspired the first Mother Lode in Decatur that opened in October 2021.
Short previously attended the University of Georgia and graduated in 2013 with a degree in furnishings and interiors. Mother Lode’s shift to Athens is in large part due to Short’s longtime connection to the city. Its rich culture fits what Short was seeking in a second location.
Mother Lode’s opening in Athens fulfills a "niche” that many Athenians felt hadn’t been satisfied since the closing of Athens’ Atomic Vintage in 2020, she said.
“I’m doing what I’m loving. It looked like there was a gap that needed to be filled, so I just kind of went for it honestly,” Short said. “We have just been really well received and everyone has been so nice.”
Athenian Diane Ehlers visited Mother Lode with her daughter and granddaughter to check out the newly opened store. Ehlers was impressed with the abundance of items, specifically pointing out the display of vintage Barbies, and felt that Mother Lode is something that Athens had been missing.
“I think it's great because we [didn’t] really have anything like this and now we do,” Ehlers said. “Otherwise, it was just a little here, a little there. You go to a yard sale or something. But just to have a permanent place—I’m surprised about how big it is too.”
While the store will serve as a permanent home for vintage in Athens, many of its vendors have been selling in the town for years, like the local vintage business Orphintage.
Orphintage owners Joel and Jessica Hoffman have run the monthly vintage market pop-up since 2018 at the Historic Athens Fire Hall and it has grown quickly over time. The couple was originally inspired by pop-up markets in Los Angeles and New York and wanted to bring the same style to Athens. When creating the business, the owners were passionate about getting the vintage community of Athens involved.
“When I started doing the pop-up, a lot of people were really enjoying it so we really just wanted to bring an event to Athens, but monthly,” Joel Hoffman said. “That was kind of the point, and to also make it feel a little more ‘big city’ like we’ve seen in L.A. and New York.”
Hoffman approached Short soon after they got word about Mother Lode expanding to Athens and had been impressed with the store since its beginnings in Decatur. Hoffman found that Mother Lode’s expansion would also help Orphintage become more connected to the community.
“Our decision to become a vendor with Mother Lode was because of how well Lindsay does at picking out vendors who have a unique perspective,” Hoffman said. “We wanted from our end to lay a couple of roots in Athens so that people know that we are local.”
Mother Lode is open from 11a.m.-7p.m. each day of the week. As the store grows, Short aims to make her mark and continue fostering connections with the Athens community.
“I kind of feel like I’ve found my place… I’m living my dream,” Short said.