New year, cherished traditions: Asian communities celebrate Lunar New Year

“Saehae bok mani badeuseyo.”
This is what young Rachel Kim, wearing her hanbok, a traditional Korean outfit, would say to her grandparents to wish them luck and health in the new year. Later, elders would offer advice and well wishes of their own over bowls of tteokguk or rice cake soup.
Kim, a freshman intended management major at the University of Georgia, moved to the United States from Korea when she was in middle school.
“The Lunar New Year makes me think about my favorite memories from Korea — sometimes I think about it, and I really miss my family. It makes up some good pieces of my memories,” Kim said.
In the midnight shadows of a new moon, Asian communities around the world set the night ablaze to ring in the Lunar New Year, which dawned on Feb. 1.
The Lunar New Year is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Asian nations and diasporas around the world. Asian communities are not uniform in their customs or traditions, nor in the holidays and festivals that they observe, but it is generally seen as a time to connect with family, community and celebrate culture.
The Lunar New Year is often associated with the Chinese zodiac, which assigns animals to specific years in 12-year cycles. The year 2022 represents the Year of the Tiger, which traditionally symbolizes bravery, strength and the vanquishing of evil.
Lunar New Year is a blanket term that refers to many different festivals that celebrate the beginning of a new lunar cycle. The Chinese Spring Festival, Korea’s Seollal, Vietnam’s Têt and Mongolia’s Tsagaan Sar are all festivals that are referred to as Lunar New Year.
Lunar New Year celebrations traditionally take place over 16 days, with New Year’s Day falling on the day of the new moon between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20.
This year, New Year’s Day fell on Feb. 1. Depending on the culture, celebrations can continue through Feb. 15, which is the day of the Chinese Lantern Festival.
Local Asians and Asian Americans, who make up 4.9% of the Athens population and about 10% of the student population at UGA, have an incredibly diverse community of different nationalities, ethnicities and identities.
Local celebrations
As the Lunar New Year approached, the Athens and UGA communities came to life in planning and preparing for the festivities.
“As a business owner running an Asian food business in Athens, [Lunar New Year] means a busy time of year for me,” said Karen Fooks, owner of the Asian grocery store Fooks Foods. “I like to make people happy — they’re happy when they have the foods they love.”
Fooks Foods was decorated and stocked with special holiday foods like noodles and dumplings symbolic of prosperity and family relationships.
Fooks Foods was not the only local business to offer customers some holiday festivity. Bubble Cafe, a boba tea shop in downtown Athens, handed out lucky red envelopes to customers with qualifying purchases on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
This stems from the common tradition of elders handing out hong bao — red envelopes filled with money — to younger family members.
“A lot of times people don’t just celebrate [Lunar New Year] with just their family — they extend invitations to their friends and other people in their community,” said Taichi Bubble Tea employee and freshman management and real estate major Christina Jiang, who is Chinese.
Jiang and other Taichi Bubble Tea employees came together to celebrate the new year with a dinner.
Within the UGA community, the Asian American Student Association will host its annual Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 5 in the Tate Grand Ballroom.
AASA is an organization for all ethnicities, but specifically focuses on supporting the success and facilitating a community for Asian American students.
Lunars 2022 will celebrate diversity and strength within the Asian community at UGA. The theme of the event is “Loyal, Brave and True,” which pays homage to a song from the 2020 live-action adaptation of “Mulan.”
“You really need to be brave for yourself and loyal to your culture, but you also have to be true to your individualistic self,” said Vy Hoang, Lunars co-event director and a junior biochemistry major.
Hoang, who is Vietnamese, grew up celebrating the Lunar New Year with her family. She said coordinating Lunars will give her a chance to show her parents that she respects and appreciates the rich cultural traditions they shared with her.
Variations in celebration
The Lunar New Year is a time to celebrate Asian cultures and communities as a whole, but also to recognize their intricacies and differences.
“Asian Americans tend to be grouped under a single umbrella, but there are a lot of different cultural nuances within that same group,” said associate professor of advertising Sun Joo (Grace) Ahn, who is Asian American.
Bangladeshi student Ashley Dey’s experience with Lunar New Year celebrations came from outside of her family. Dey, a sophomore cellular biology major and co-event director for Lunars, celebrates the Lunar New Year with her friends.
“A lot of my friends, my roommate and everyone in AASA around me celebrates the Lunar New Year and it means a lot to them, so I’m really happy to partake in it,” Dey said. “At the end of the day, it’s just a time for the family to spend time with each other, recognize the hardships that they’ve gone through and look forward to better days to come.”
For most, new year celebrations center around spending time with members of the immediate family — siblings, parents and grandparents.
Looking back on Spring Festival celebrations in her childhood, Sirui Wang remembers particularly enjoying being reunited with family on the eve of the new year for a feast. Wang moved from China to the United States in 2019 to attend UGA.
“In China, Lunar New Year is a very big festival. Everyone celebrates. With all of the decorations and songs — it’s a very cultural thing,” Wang said.
Junior biology major Chloe Lee celebrated the Spring Festival for many years of her childhood at the Culture Center of Taipei in Chamblee, Georgia.
Lee, who is Asian American and Chinese, appreciates the importance of taking time during the Lunar New Year to spend time with family.
“In China, a lot of people don’t have the money or time to go back home often — this is the only time a lot of people get to see their family,” Lee said.
Chinese Spring Festival traditions are heavily influenced by Chinese mythology. A beast called Nian would rise from the sea or mountains on New Year’s Day and hunt humans, according to the myth.
Nian, although a terrifying beast, was said to be afraid of loud noises, fire and the color red. Because of this, firecrackers and lanterns are kept ablaze and popping through the night and houses and doors are adorned with red decorations to frighten the beast away.
Loud noises and revelry are a focal point of Filipino new year celebrations, according to senior international affairs major Panji Bulauan.
“In the Philippines, although it’s not as widely celebrated as in, say, China and Vietnam, there are a lot of street festivals [to celebrate],” Bulauan said.
Junior English education major Kiko Tumpalan, who is also Filipino, fondly remembers celebrating the Lunar New Year with his family throughout his childhood.
“[The Lunar New Year] was kind of an excuse to party because I had one cousin who was half Chinese. Filipinos will celebrate anything — it’s always a good time for family and friends to get together,” Tumpalan said.
Missing family and finding community
Nearly two years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent surge of anti-Asian crime, celebrating and recognizing Asian culture is more important now than ever, Vy Hoang said.
For some, the pandemic means not being able to see family for this holiday that is, above all, about being with family.
Sirui Wang’s family lives in China, and due to the pandemic, she hasn’t been able to visit them for over two years.
Most of Sun Joo (Grace) Ahn’s family still lives in Korea — for her and other international faculty, the pandemic has only increased the difficulty in being able to gather for this holiday, which also falls when the academic year is in full swing.
“I haven’t been able to spend Lunar New Years with my extended family in over a decade,” Ahn said. “My child hasn’t been able to experience that either. I think that’s one of the biggest difficulties of living and working abroad.”
Despite these difficulties, the Lunar New Year is a time for celebration and gratitude for the beautiful customs and rich heritage that each nationality, ethnicity and culture holds.
“We have so many amazing Asian people and small businesses here in [Athens] who have all contributed to our lives and communities here at UGA,” Hoang said. “This is our chance to band together and unite in the face of these hard times.”