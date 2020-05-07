The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors announced the nominees for the 2020 Peabody Awards on May 6. Chosen out of 1,300 entries by a unanimous vote, the 60 chosen works are honored for their contributions to broadcasting and digital media in 2019.
The nominated works address diverse topics and crucial social issues, from the justice system to the #MeToo movement. The 30 winning works will be named at a later date.
The 2020 Peabody Awards ceremony, which was previously scheduled for June 18, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. A new date has yet to be announced.
"Amidst the challenges of our present moment, we can find empathy, entertainment and truth in these nominees," Executive Director Jeffrey P. Jones said in a press release.
While the University of Georgia campus is closed during the effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be publishing our regular print editions of The Red & Black. But our newsroom is at work bringing you updates seven days a week.
