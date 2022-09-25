Saturday in Athens meant football and folk music. The North Georgia Folk Festival returned for its 37th year of celebrating folk music, art and tradition.
The Athens Folk Music and Dance Society hosted the festival at Athens’ own Sandy Creek Park on Sept. 24. Gates opened at 10:30 a.m. and music started at noon with the Rebecca Sunshine Band. The festival catered to all ages, with local art vendors, demonstrators, potters, food trucks and kids activities in addition to the musical performances.
The AFMDS canceled the 2021 festival, and held it virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic. Tommy Jordan is a co-director of the festival along with Claire Campbell. Jordan has been with the festival for over 15 years and is looking to hand the baton over to Campbell for the upcoming years.
The value of folk music and culture was celebrated through the festival.
“Our definition of folk music is not just Peter, Paul and Mary and Pete Seeger, it's a range of music — singer-songwriters, individual fiddlers, acoustic based bands…” Jordan said.
This year, Jordan’s hope is for people to celebrate the folk community and the Athens community as a whole. “Most people come to enjoy each other's company and to enjoy the music. It's always been this really nice family affair,” Jordan said.
Entering the festival, event-goers were greeted with joyous smiles, laughter, dancing and the occasional four-legged friend. The welcoming spirit contributed to the festival’s enjoyable atmosphere.. The generational impact of the North Georgia Folk Festival deemed it a homecoming for the Athens community.
The festival honored co-founder and renowned artist Art Rosenbaum, who died earlier this month. An hour of the festival featured various speakers and musicians to honor Rosenbaum’s life. The cover art for the festival is a portrait of Rosenbaum, drawn by his wife Margo Newmark Rosenbaum.
Campbell shared a close connection with the Rosenbaums as their neighbor. “Everybody’s very upset about it, but I think it went as well as it could have gone… Margo wanted everyone there. Everyone wanted to do a tribute,” Campbell said.
A number of speakers and artists that worked closely with Rosenbaum shared their stories and memories of him for the tribute. The tribute featured contributions from his wife, son Neil Rosenbaum, Hog-Eyed Man, The Around the Globe Sea Shanty Singers and others.
Art Rosenbaum holds the title of artist, folklorist, musician, educator, friend and Grammy Award-winner, among others. Through his involvement in both the festival and as an art professor at UGA for 30 years, it was apparent that Rosenbaum’s unforgettable impact has touched many hearts.
In front of the main stage was a memorial book where people could pay written respects to Art Rosenbaum. His legacy is sure to live on.
“[Rosenbaum] helped make the festival what it is today,” Jordan said.
Margaret Frey has attended the festival for years. The Athens native described her experience as a child at the festival, taking part in activities such as apple pressing to make cider and applesauce. Even as an adult, Frey has been coming back to Sandy Creek Park for the event.
“It definitely opens you up to newer experiences. It's also a great place for local artists,” Frey said.
Nelita Willey was another attendee of the festival. In previous years, Willey performed with her father as a part of Joe Willey and the Movin’ Men. This year, Willey directed the kids activities tent, but as an adult, the music is what brings her back.
“It’s important to keep this type of culture alive. This is the positive. You don’t want to lose the positive. There is an attitude of really wanting to welcome people into the space and the community of all identities. Everybody’s welcome,” Willey said.
Frey was accompanied by friend Sadona Thompson, friend and newcomer to the North Georgia Folk Festival. Thompson is an avid folk music listener. “There’s a kind of peacefulness and wholesomeness about it,” Thompson said.
The same excitement from patrons can be seen with the vendors. Charlie Mustard attended on behalf of the Jittery Joe’s roasting facility in Athens. Even as a vendor, Mustard enjoys the festival every year. “You can tell how tight-knit everybody is. You get that and you get a bunch of new people,” Mustard said.
Richard Daniels contributed to the production of the festival and doubled as a performing act in The Lucky Jones.
“One of the things that we hope to see over the next year or two is encouraging the next generation of young people… Tommy passing it on to Claire certainly gets us moved in the right direction,” Daniels said.
“I want to continue the traditions they already have. When you have a lot of modern stuff creeping in, you lose the old traditions,” Campbell said.