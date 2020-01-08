The movie-magic cliche of college living is usually synonymous with the the Top Ramen routine: eating instant noodles is a cheap, easy and no-frills interlude to copious amounts of studying at 3 a.m.
Despite the ease of cooking it in a styrofoam cup or peeling it from a bag, there are other ways to enjoy the briny noodles. More and more restaurants in Athens are putting out unique ramen dishes and hosting designated Ramen Nights for their customers. The Red & Black has compiled a list of places far away from the microwave to try ramen.
Ru San's of Athens
The college student budget-friendly Japanese eatery offers large portion sizes and an extensive menu filled with rolls and sushi, including a vegetarian menu with some vegan options.
Though the ramen selection of the college student budget-friendly Japanese eatery may not be the largest part of its menu, Ru Sans also has udon noodle choices to pair with their endless assortments.
Seabear Oyster Bar
The casual seafood restaurant includes a ramen night every Monday as part of its “Weekly Happenings” schedule. The restaurant serves a unique, made-from-scratch ramen starting at 5:00 p.m. until it runs out. Make sure to get there early to chow down on some noodles, as they are known to sell out.
Pulaski Heights Barbecue
The BYOB-friendly Pulaski Heights smokes their barbecue daily, but if you’re not in the mood, Ramen Night starts every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The restaurant's barbecue-themed ramen includes bacon, a boiled egg, bamboo shoots and your choice of barbecue meat. A must-try for Southern barbecue lovers.
Utage Sushi Bar
The Japanese sushi bar serves customizable ramen dishes with pork-, soy bean- or sea salt-based broths, differing noodle styles, spice levels and additional toppings.
Five & Ten
Fine dining and ramen can meet in the middle: the upscale and award-winning Southern cooking spot offers ramen every Tuesday night. The dishes are seasonally-driven and change regularly.
