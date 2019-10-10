Nick Borkovich was surprisingly calm as he raised his trumpet and began to play the 14-note song he knew by heart to an audience of over 93,000 fans at the Georgia-Notre Dame game in Sanford Stadium on Sept. 21. After the first few seconds, a stadium-shaking cheer joined in with the “Battle Hymn of the Bulldog Nation” for one of the most surreal experiences of Borkovich’s life.
“It’s weird. I don’t really remember playing it that much, I just remember how I felt [after],” Borkovich said. “I actually had my mom and dad up there with me … and then I gave them two big hugs afterwards ... It was just incredible.”
Borkovich, a senior risk management and insurance major from Alpharetta, Georgia, is one of this year’s four “Battle Hymn” soloists along with Maggi Hines, Anthony Perrotto and Hunter Mills.
Each year, around 25-35 Redcoat trumpet players audition for the honor of playing the “Battle Hymn,” said Brett Bawcum, acting director of athletic bands at the University of Georgia. The process includes two rounds of blind auditions where the trumpetists are randomly given a number and play the song to a panel of judges, who are turned around.
“You have to play it perfectly, you can’t have any cracks,” Borkovich said. “That’s just the nature of playing an instrument … That one instance in your audition is how you’re judged.”
The original “Battle Hymn” can be traced back to the summer of 1987 during the Redcoat Marching Band’s annual band camp, according to the Hugh Hodgson School of Music’s website. But it wasn’t until 2000 that the song became an official part of the Redcoat Band’s pregame show after Bawcum rewrote the show to include the “Battle Hymn” following his master’s assistantship at UGA.
Each of this year’s soloists have their own history with the “Battle Hymn,” all leading up to the experience of being selected as a physical part of its performance.
The final four
During the auditions, there’s no set rubric for the judges to consider, but Bawcum said he always listens for the tone, pitch and musicality of the trumpeter.
Included among this year’s judges were Brett Bawcum, Brandon Craswell, an associate professor of trumpet at UGA, and Philip Smith, the New York Philharmonic’s former principal trumpet. After everyone has performed, the judges deliberate for a few minutes before selecting six to 10 members to play the “Battle Hymn” a second time.
While Borkovich, Hines, Mills and Perotto all played consistently and with “beautiful sounds,” Bawcum said their playing went beyond the notes on the page.
“They all had their own unique interpretation of what the solo sounds like [and] they did something with it,” Bawcum said.
While Borkovich, who was a soloist in 2017, said he didn’t practice “as much as he should,” Perrotto played the “Battle Hymn” close to 200 times, Mills at least 10 to 15 times each day and Hines “over and over again” in the time leading up to the audition.
For Mills, a sophomore music performance major from Swainsboro, Georgia, being chosen as a soloist was the recognition of a long-held dream.
“It was just the most nerve racking thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Mills said. “But after I found out that I got it, it was just this huge burst of excitement … I was so happy.”
After he attended a game in 2013 and watched the Redcoat Band play, Mills was inspired to not only apply to UGA, but try out for the band. He performed the “Battle Hymn” twice at the Dawg Walk and will play at Sanford Stadium for the South Carolina game on Oct. 12.
“I’m looking forward to touching … the hearts and minds of 90,000 fans,” Mills said. “It may be just 14 notes, but it’s 14 of the most important notes I’ll play in my life.”
Similar to Mills, it was while attending a Georgia game that Perrotto, a sophomore economics major from Augusta, Georgia, was first inspired to play the trumpet. Perrotto said both of his parents are dedicated UGA fans and would take him to games when he was young.
Becoming the soloist
When he was in the first grade, Perrotto’s mother remembers him pointing to the “Battle Hymn” soloist and saying he wanted to be “that guy.” Despite playing the trumpet since fifth grade, Perrotto is still in disbelief at being chosen as a soloist.
“It’s just hard to wrap my head around the fact that I was actually up there,” Perrotto said. “It’s just a crazy feeling, and I never really imagined … I would actually get it.”
Perrotto performed at the game against Arkansas State on Sept. 14 and will play at the matchup against Missouri on Nov. 9.
Unlike her counterparts, Hines was originally an Auburn fan and didn’t know about the “Battle Hymn” until she was accepted at UGA.
Hines — a junior music education major from Carrollton, Georgia — began playing the trumpet while in middle school, and said she nearly cried when she found out. As this year’s only female “Battle Hymn” soloist, Hines said the experience is empowering.
“I feel like it’s a really good thing for especially girl musicians to see,” Hines said. “I’m the only female in the trumpet studio … and it’s something that motivates me to be better. I want to give off a good image to support female musicians.”
Hines also said being a Redcoat has been an “awesome” experience because of how the community welcomes and respects the band wherever they go.
“Here, the band is so respected and they’re given so much support. And it’s just such a different atmosphere,” Hines said. “In high school, it’s really hard being in marching band, and I feel like we give them something to look forward to.”
Hines performed at the season opener against Murray State, and will play again at the game against Texas A&M on Nov. 23.
With 14 perfectly played notes, the “Battle Hymn” soloists carry on a pregame ritual that’s as integral to the gameday experience as the words which reverberate across the stadium in the minutes before kickoff.
“I love the sense of school pride I get when everyone in the crowd starts pointing. It’s like they’re relying on you to convey the pride of the Bulldog nation,” Mills said. “My heart kind of fills with joy for what I’m doing. I really love my school, I really love being a Redcoat.”
