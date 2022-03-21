As the Northern Hemisphere welcomed the official start of Spring on March 20, Iranians, Afghans, those belonging to the Persian and Kurdish diasporas, and more also celebrated the beginning of a new year.
The solar calendar of Iran begins on the Spring equinox each year. Nowruz is a spring festival and new year celebration named for the Persian word meaning “new day,” according to the United Nations.
Nowruz has been celebrated for over 3,000 years, originally as a feast day observed by the ancient Persian religion of Zoroastrianism. Today, according to the National Geographic, over 300 million people still celebrate Nowruz despite a decline in Zoroastrianism and repeated religious conquest against Persian and Kurdish peoples.
Nowruz is an official state holiday in Iran and is an official holiday in Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iraqi Kurdistan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia’s Bayan-Olgii province, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. It has also been recognized by several U.S. Presidents, though it is not a federally holiday.
Although celebrations vary widely across different countries, regions and diasporas, preparations for Nowruz often begin weeks in advance. Iranians often prepare by cleaning their houses and growing sabzeh, beans or sprouts, in a dish.
Other common preparations include placing vessels full of water around the home to banish bad luck and jumping over fires. Many children also bang pots with utensils and collect sweets from neighbors before this festival of new beginnings.
On the last Wednesday before Nowruz, people sometimes jump over bonfires chanting “Give me your beautiful red color, and take back my sickly pallor,” according to a CNN article. This chant asks the fire to take away any illness and replace it with vibrant health in the new year.
As Nowruz dawns, performers in blackface, known as Haji Firooz, take to the streets wearing colorful outfits and banging tambourines to welcome the new year.
Haji Firooz is a controversial character in the history of Nowruz, with some tracing the tradition back to a being that oversaw the eternal flame of Zoroastrianism and others believing that he was a Black slave who entertained during the celebrations. This custom is still widely observed despite these ambiguous beginnings.
Households also set up tables, called haft-seen, where the sprouted sabzeh join six other symbolic items whose names all start with the Persian letter for S.
These seven sacred items are sabzeh, seeb orapples, senjed, which is dried fruit, wheat pudding known as samanu, sumac, known in Persian as somaq, serkeh or vinegar, and seer, which is garlic. Tables also often include candles, eggs, mirrors and a book, such as the Quran or a collection of poems from Iranian poet Hafez.
For those that celebrate, Nowruz is a time to celebrate the return of light to the world and all that it brings — regeneration, rebirth, fertility, growth and new beginnings.