Editor’s Note: A portion of the proceeds from The Red & Black's online Art for Athens fundraiser will go toward Nuçi's Space's Garrie Vereen Memorial Emergency Relief Fund.
To ease the impact of local bar, venue space and business closures on the creative community of Athens, Nuçi’s Space has established the Garrie Vereen Memorial Emergency Relief Fund.
The Garrie Vereen Memorial Emergency Relief Fund is named after Garrie Vereen, late equipment manager for Athens band Widespread Panic, who died in 2011. The fundraiser’s intention is to increase suicide awareness and provide emergency assistance to local entertainers for food, rent and utilities.
“We’re in a college town without students, we’re a service-industry economy without customers,” said Bob Sleppy, executive director of Nuçi’s Space. “We already had this fund set up, so we just thought we could do some good with it but by making it an emergency relief fund.”
The panel at Nuçi’s Space has determined a parameter on who is eligible. Any type of artist is eligible to receive assistance from the fundraiser — from musicians who can no longer play scheduled shows to anyone in the entertainment industry who has “lost their livelihood” due to COVID-19, Sleppy said.
Eligibility is determined through an application on Nuçi’s Space’s website. Funding priorities include full-time residents of Athens and individuals whose income was directly impacted by the outbreak and quarantine, according to the organization’s website. The panel of application reviewers also communicate other emergency funds available, such as the UGA emergency funds if they are a student.
Nuçi’s Space also encourages anyone who can donate to the fund and to spread awareness of the other relief funds in Athens, such as The Ark and Sweet Relief, that help with financial concerns at this time.
“I posted about the fundraiser on Facebook and in about two and a half days we raised about $10,000,” Sleppy said. “We then got in touch with AthFest when they were deciding what to do with the festival, and they decided to mask the $10,000 that we had raised.”
Through Facebook and the website alone, they have raised about $25,000 as of press time, Sleppy said.
“The intent of the fund was to fill the gap between when people stop collecting income to when they can get assistance from the government,” said Sleppy. “It’s not funded to where we can continue this for months and I think it will continue to be an emergency fund.”
Many other Athens businesses are promoting the awareness of this fund, such as 40 Watt Club, which shared on Facebook that it is important to find “the folks most in need through word of mouth in our tight-knit community.”
Other local musicians have committed to promoting and donating to the fund as well. Josh Perkins, an Americana/indie-folk artist, has released songs via Bandcamp and all proceeds go to the emergency relief fund.
“This fund has shown how much the music industry means for Athens and shows how we need to do more to help those who are hurting,” said Dick Daniels, treasurer of Nuçi’s Space.
Businesses such as Satisfied Entertainment have found methods to contribute as well, such as by auctioning off their merchandise and donating 100% of the proceeds to the fund.
In addition to contributing to the fund, Nuçi’s Space is promoting the sales of artists’ records, CDs and merchandise to benefit them as well, Daniels said.
“The essence of the community should come together to support the musicians,” said Daniels. “And it’s not just the artists we’re benefitting, it’s the venue workers too who don’t know when they’ll be returning to work.”
