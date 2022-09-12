There are few films that can have an entire theater laughing and throwing spoons at the screen. “The Room” is one of them.
On the evening of Friday, Sept. 9, Ciné hosted a late night Q&A with “The Room” actor Greg Sestero followed by an 11:15 p.m. screening of the film. Tickets for the event were $20 and included access to a meet and greet and photo opportunity with the actor.
“The Room” is an independent drama film directed, produced, written and starring Tommy Wiseau. In the film Wiseau plays Johnny, a bank executive living in San Francisco with a struggling relationship with his fiancée, Lisa. Mark, played by Greg Sestero, is Johnny’s best friend who helps him navigate his relationship.
The film inspired the novel written by Sestero titled “The Disaster Artist,” which explains the production behind the film, and the real life friendship between Wiseau and Sestero. The novel later became an award-winning feature film with the same title starring James and Dave Franco in 2017.
When Pamela Kohn, Ciné’s executive director, was approached by Sestero about making a tour stop in Athens, the answer was ‘yes.’
“Athens loves ‘The Room,’” Kohn said.
As the clock ticked towards the 11:15 p.m. showtime, the inside of Ciné filled with Athenians and University of Georgia students alike. Cinephiles even decided to dress up as the two stars of the movie, Johnny played by Wiseau and Mark played by Sestero. They recreated some of the iconic outfits from the movie such as Johnny’s tuxedo and Mark’s denim jacket and jeans.
Miller Vaughn, a junior economics and history major at the University of Georgia, has been a fan of film since he was 12 years old.
“‘The Room’ is a movie I’ve become really close to,” Vaughn said.
When he found out by a social media post that the star of the film was coming to Athens, Vaughn signed up for tickets as soon as possible.
Ray Wheeler, an entertainment and media studies and film studies major, came to the theater to “finally see the full film.” Because the film is an independent production that was distributed by the director Wiseau himself, it is not available on many streaming services, although it is considered a cult classic for many cinephiles around the world.
Before the showing of the film, fans lined up to meet and take a photo with Sestero.
“This theater, [Ciné,] is really great and it’s a great town,” Sestero said.
After the meet and greet, moviegoers got to finally sit down and witness all 99 minutes of “The Room.”
Similar to the experience of seeing “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” viewers threw spoons at the screen during the screening and screamed dialogue along with the characters. While “The Room” may not be known as the best movie ever made, the community behind this film created a memorable experience at the local movie theater.