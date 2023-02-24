Carrie Miller sits in the corner of a dance studio crouched behind their camera, watching the dancers glide across the floor. The student filmmaker has been filming dance practices, performances and interviews over the past year to tell the story of how one artist influences many.
Their first feature-length film, “A Time with Isadora,” will be showcased at Ciné on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Isadora Duncan, an American dancer and choreographer who was a pioneer for modern and contemporary dance is at the heart of this documentary film. Duncan, also known as the mother of modern dance, was influential to many young dancers, and continues to be to this day.
“With all the interviews [compiled], it shows how Isadora Duncan has inspired everyone in the project, but also how other things have inspired them, and how they hope to inspire people,” Miller, a senior entertainment and media studies and women's studies major at the University of Georgia, said.
Carolyn McLaughlin, the director and founder of Movement Arts Atlanta, started the project, “A Time with Isadora,” which is a collection of photography, new choreography, film and historic dance. After studying with Isadora Duncan Dance Foundation founder and artistic director Lori Belilove, Carolyn McLaughlin returned to Atlanta inspired to create the project.
The project encompasses a variety of artists and their choreography, each with a different connection to Duncan.
For the preliminary presentation of this project, Carolyn McLaughlin presented famous dancer José Limón’s “Dances for Isadora,” a set of five solos as a tribute to Duncan and a representation of her tragic life, at the 20th anniversary of the Inman Park Dance Festival in April 2022.
In September 2022, Carolyn McLaughlin presented the Salon Performance at The Trolley Barn, an Atlanta venue. This performance included Duncan’s “Narcissus,” which Belilove worked on remotely from New York, excerpts from the Limón dances and two new works.
Over the past year, Miller and fellow UGA student, Mollie Robertson, also an entertainment and media studies and women's studies major, filmed these performances and the practices leading up to it to convey Carolyn McLaughlin’s dream.
“It was really fun working with Carolyn, because this was her project, and she was so passionate about it,” Robertson said. “A lot of this was ‘I just want to make Carolyn happy’ because this meant so much to her.”
Margot McLaughlin, Carolyn’s daughter and a senior Double Dawg majoring in landscape architecture with a master’s in historic preservation, runs the “A Time with Isadora” social media account, making content to promote the movie, along with aiding Miller with the editing process.
The film and editing process was difficult, but Miller, Robertson and Margot McLaughlin said they learned a lot from the experience.
“Editing is totally something that I hadn’t really done before, and honestly just learned from watching Carrie,” Margot McLaughlin said.
The dancers in the film were interviewed about what inspired them, as the theme of the documentary is how one dancer inspires many. Miller, Robertson, Margot McLaughlin and some other members of the film team also answer the question in the film.
Similar to how Limón and Carolyn McLaughlin were so inspired by Duncan to then create their own work, Robertson takes inspiration from filmmaker Agnès Varda and director and screenwriter Céline Sciamma, and puts this inspiration in her work.
“The way that they portray the female experience as well as the queer experience is something that I’m drawn to,” Robertson said.
The crew also found inspiration in the film process itself, and from the dancers Carolyn McLaughlin and Isadora Duncan.
“The most surprising thing that inspired me was the dance and music itself,” Miller said. “Everytime I listen to a song or see a dance performance, I’m always thinking of a film idea.”
Margot McLaughlin emphasized that the entire film was made by students, and that the team has prioritized making this documentary along with their classes. Miller, as director, editor and cinematographer for the project, has been especially committed to the film.
“I’m very proud of them, and they have so much dedication and vision with stuff like this. They’ve just done such a good job,” Margot McLaughlin said.
Miller, Robertson and Margot McLaughlin all hope people walk out of the screening feeling inspired.
“I think people can feel a lot from Isadora Duncan's story as well as the numerous dancers that are involved with this, and Carolyn’s story,” Robertson said. “The idea that being so enamored and empowered by a certain art form can be a very beautiful thing.”
Along with the premiere at Ciné, “A Time with Isadora” will also be screening on March 26 at The Plaza Theatre in Atlanta.