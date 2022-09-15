When the AthFest Music and Arts Festival was canceled in 2021 due to licensing issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, a new music festival arose to replace it. This weekend, the second annual September Days Festival will give the Athens community a chance to gather and enjoy live performances from Sept. 16-17 at The Southern Brewing Company.
The festival will feature 17 indie rock groups and groups of similar genres from Athens and neighboring cities. Attendees can expect to hear bands such as flipturn, Hotel Fiction and Vision Video.
The festival is a great way to get a “snapshot” of the local indie rock scene and discover new music, said Drew Beskin, local musician and festival co-producer. Beskin will also make a debut performance with his new live band Drew Beskin & The Sunshine.
People of all ages are welcome to attend September Days. Troy Aubrey, president of Aubrey Entertainment and festival co-producer, hopes to attract diverse attendees and music lovers — from college students to families.
The festival is a community-oriented event that aims to unite Athens residents. Beskin said it is also an opportunity for local musicians, vendors and businesses to come together to support each other while enjoying music and the fall weather.
“That’s why the September Days thing works,” Beskin said. “Because of the Athens music community. We’re all friends … everyone kind of brings in their … financial or artistic abilities. That’s how you make something pure and something that we would want to keep doing year after year.”
A portion of ticket sales and sponsorships will go to the Goodmood Fund, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to independent bands in need of financial help. Some local sponsors of September Days include Sips Espresso Café, Grindhouse Killer Burgers, Strolling Bones Records and Nuçi’s Space.
“The first September Days was kind of born out of accident,” Beskin said.
Last year, Beskin and Aubrey worked to organize the festival in only a few weeks when the Athens-Clarke County government denied the long-held AthFest Music and Arts Festival a permit, forcing organizers to cancel the three-day event.
This year, the duo had ample time to curate and promote the event and hope to have even more attendees and greater success compared to last year.
With the event taking place on The Southern Brewing Company’s multi-acre property, there is space for many attendees to comfortably gather, bring blankets to sit down or “rock out,” according to Aubrey.
“[The Southern Brewing Company] hopefully will be our choice of venue for years to come as we grow … we have a lot of space to grow into,” Aubrey said.
When asked to imagine what the September Days Festival might be like, Beskin described “a nice fall day, drinking a beer or a coffee, and just hearing some great music and just swaying back and forth to it.”
Performances will be held from 4-11 p.m. on Friday and noon-11 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to the music, attendees can also enjoy the offerings of many local vendors and food trucks.
Tickets are $20 when purchased in advance and $25 at the door. Two-day passes are also available for $35 and children ages 12 and under may enter for free. Re-entry is allowed, meaning attendees may come and go throughout the day with proper wristbands.
Although food will be available there, attendees are also welcome to bring outside food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Parking at The Southern Brewing Company is limited. Carpooling or using Uber or Lyft is encouraged.