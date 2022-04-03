On Saturday, students and local residents gathered to walk about two miles around the University of Georgia’s campus to spread awareness for suicide prevention.
Gabby Wood, a junior psychology and social work double major, was the organizer of the event called the Out of Darkness Campus Walk.
Wood, who is also the president of UGA’s Pre-Counseling Club, worked with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to put on this walk. Money is raised for ASFP through the walk. So far, over $18,000 has been raised.
At the walk, free coffee from Coffee Camper Company was offered to participants, and volunteers handed out drinks and snacks at the end.
During check-in, participants were able to put on “honor beads” to wear. These were colored beads that correlated with people’s ties to the topic of suicide. Teal beads represented knowing someone who has struggled or is currently struggling with suicidal thoughts. Gold beads represented someone who lost a parent to suicide, while orange beads were for someone who lost a sibling.
Wood along with other organizers of the event wanted to make sure participants felt welcomed and supported. She listed off different categories of the honor beads and had people raise them up whenever they related to the category. She also had everyone take a moment of silence for those who have committed suicide and lost loved ones because of it.
Attendee Kayla Feinstein felt the walk was a “great way to spread awareness for such a great cause. Attendee Bryce Kelly also enjoyed participating.
“My favorite thing about the event was the camaraderie my friends and I shared while walking around campus together,” Kelly said.
The walk was the first one in two years to be held in person. Wood said the walk was her first in-person one as well and she was very nervous but also excited to organize it.
To put on the event, Wood said she put in around three hours of work every day. Most of her time was spent doing outreach to businesses, people on campus and other organizations. It was a little difficult for her, she said.
“Honestly, delegating tasks and finding ways to outreach was a struggle. I have never seen this event in person so I had to figure out what is the correct way to do everything and how do I let others help me?”
But, the work was worth it to Wood because she believes mental health is an important issue to discuss.
“I'm trying to break the stigma surrounding mental health because almost everyone struggles with it. One reason why we don’t know if someone is struggling is that mental health is invisible,” Wood said.
Through the walk, Wood hoped everyone involved could understand the importance of suicide prevention.
“Suicide prevention is my number one passion. In my junior year of high school, I lost a friend to suicide, and it was the worst year of my life. It's been a process really taking the pain from that event and finding a way to help others through it. And I'm really happy and grateful that I had this opportunity to put on the walk, in honor of all the people who have lost their lives to suicide,” Wood said.