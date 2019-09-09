With the start of the football season and the faux fall weather we’ve been experiencing, many in the Athens area have been anticipating crisp, fall weather but are only greeted with 90-degree temperatures instead.
Athens has many places and activities to offer no matter what time of year it is, and we compiled a list of five outdoor activities which are available to enjoy while the weather is still warm.
Rollin’ down the River
Believe it or not, but Athens has kayaking and canoeing opportunities. If that sounds like a new experience you might be interested in, head on over to Big Dogs on the River to experience the beautiful upstream of the Middle Oconee River and meet other local travelers during the 44-person bus trip there.
Check out the local Botanical Garden
One of Athens finest attractions is the State Botanical Garden of Georgia at UGA and is home to a wide array of various plants and flowers. This garden gives visitors the opportunity to learn about different natural displays no matter what time of the year it is. It has many picturesque spots you can take some beautiful photos with friends in, or paths that you can take a serene walk through to destress.
Enjoy the beauty UGA has to offer
It’s been said before that the University of Georgia’s campus is beautiful, and although students may not be too happy about the heat while walking from one side of campus to another for their classes, there are many opportunities to enjoy the sites which are scattered all around. North campus’s scenery is always a classic, and features sites such as the Founder’s Memorial Garden and Herty Field. Grab some friends or food, and be sure to enjoy the nice end-of-summer atmosphere that makes these classic locations even more attractive.
Check out local trails and nature centers
Trail Creek Park is a site full of adventure and opportunity for all ages and activities. Located off the Athens Perimeter, this park hosts people who enjoy playing football, rugby, softball, ultimate frisbee and many other sports where family and friends can come together. With plenty of green space, you can enjoy an outdoor activity from something physical or simply relaxing, having a picnic outside to catching up with friends. Take the few minute trip from downtown Athens to truly go enjoy some of the great outdoor attractions at this park.
Take a trip to the zoo
Many people don’t expect there to be a zoo in Athens, but there Bear Hollow Zoo sits next to Memorial Park. With animals such as bald eagles, black bears, bobcats and a plethora of reptiles, you might be surprised to see what animals call the zoo their home. Make sure to check out the zoo’s Facebook page for family-friendly events such as their weekly Tiny Tales on Tuesdays during which children get to listen to a story and participate in a craft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.