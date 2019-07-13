As blue lights swirled across the walls and ceiling, four bands brought a diverse range of music to the Flicker Theatre on Friday night. With a black curtain dividing the bar from the theatre, people traveled back and forth from the crowded bar area to the intimate stage to hear the acts perform.
Dagmar Vork is based out of Athens, creating a mix of dream pop with heavy guitar reminiscent of punk. Starting off the night, Dagmar Vork gestured to the crowd saying “audience” before gesturing to the group and saying “Dagmar Vork.” After the introductions, the group’s songs were calm but had a melancholy feeling, often ending abruptly. With a drummer and two guitarists, the group played five songs before passing the stage to Radiator Hospital.
Formed in Grand Rapids, Michigan, before relocating to Philadelphia, indie band Radiator Hospital took the stage. Performing solo, the way the project started, Sam Cook-Parrott performed only with an electric guitar and sang the final song a capella. With vocals that ranged from somber to bright and strong sections where his voice sometimes broke, Cook-Parrott kept the crowd quietly mesmerized. In addition to his solo performance, Cook-Parrott is the touring bassist for Outer Spaces, and he covered one of their songs in his set.
“I just thought I would be funny to play the song of someone else playing here,” Cook-Parrott said to the crowd.
Based out of Baltimore, Outer Spaces is the music of Cara Beth Satalino, a former Athens resident. The band just released “Gazing Globe” in June, its second full-length album. Combining moody vocals and ethereal instrumentals, Outer Spaces’ otherworldly sound fits the name. Joined by Cook-Parrott, atmospheric vocals added to the dreamlike feeling of some of the songs, while louder guitar and crashing drums accompanied others. When Satalino told the crowd how she missed them and Athens, an audience member said “we miss you too” in response.
Athens-based rock band Deep State ended the night with a bang. The four-piece group’s sound is rooted in punk, with loud guitar and crashing drums. Fresh off their AthFest Club Crawl performance in June, Deep State released “THE PATH TO FAST OBLIVION” in February and performed new songs for the crowd. Backed by a massive amp, the group’s music was so loud at times that the vocals could barely be heard. Despite the drowned-out lyrics, the crowd was jumping along to the music, with several attendees in the front wearing earplugs.
Correction: In a previous version of this article, the date of the concert was incorrect. This has since then been corrected. The Red & Black regrets this error.
