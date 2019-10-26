It’s been over a decade since the pumpkin spice latte flooded Starbucks locations throughout the country. Since its debut, the autumn-themed espresso drink has become a seasonal staple when it comes to all things fall.
Not only has the success of the pumpkin spice latte led to other coffee chains adding their own holiday-inspired beverages to their menus, but it’s also inspired a movement within the food industry. Thousands of pumpkin spice-flavored products are introduced in grocery stores every fall. From treats such as cookies, candy and ice cream to pumpkin spice-flavored almonds and dessert hummus, people can’t get enough of it.
Although the pumpkin spice latte is thought of as a seasonal drink by many, it actually sticks around longer than people think. This year, the popular drink returned to Starbucks menus on Aug. 27, according to an article by Business Insider.
Other coffee shops, such as local chain Jittery Joe’s, keep the drink on the menu year-round.
Jamila Moses, a junior at the University of Georgia and a barista at the downtown location of Jittery Joe’s, said by keeping the drink on the menu, it actually increases the demand for them.
“The pumpkin spice latte is on the menu all year, but we only advertise it during the fall — specifically toward the end of September,” Moses said. “ People are like, ‘Oh, it’s that time of the year to have a pumpkin spice latte. It’s finally here.’“
While this is Moses’ first year as a barista, she’s already well-versed in the highs and lows of business that come with the change of seasons.
“Last week ... on the day that it was cold, everyone was ordering hot drinks. On the day that it was hot everybody was ordering ice drinks again,” Moses said. “People are very sensitive to the temperature.”
Although the pumpkin spice latte is a go-to for most coffee drinkers when the temperature starts to drop, there are some who don’t like the flavor of pumpkin spice. To cater to these customers, coffee chains like Starbucks and Jittery Joe’s have introduced other fall drinks to their menus.
Hannah Verone, a barista at Starbucks on Epps Bridge Road, doesn’t prefer an overpowering amount of pumpkin flavor; and said the shop offers other alternatives to the famous latte.
“If you don’t like pumpkin spice, I would order the salted caramel mocha,” Verone said. “It is still very ‘fall’ because it has toffee nut and mocha in it. The caramel apple spice is also a good one. It tastes like a cozy sider. That one is my favorite.”
For those who aren’t coffee drinkers, a wide variety of pumpkin spice-flavored products are found all over the marketplace from pumpkin-spice flavored Oreos to pumpkin-flavored dog treats.
