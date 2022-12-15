Pain and Wonder pierces Athens with compassion

When one thinks of tattoo shops, they might think of burly, intimidating artists, the whirring of scary needles and a gritty studio. Tattoo artists and piercers are often regarded as a tougher crowd, and their artistry and talents are often overlooked by this stereotype.
That stigma is immediately erased when one enters Pain and Wonder, a tattoo and body piercing studio on Washington Street. The intimidation factor is still there, with its scrawling artwork and graffiti covering the walls and its wide selection of piercing jewelry lining the counters. However, the environment is nothing but customer-friendly and inviting. The tattooed artists and decorated piercers are experienced and open-minded, some with decades of experience under their belts.
Located in downtown Athens, Pain and Wonder has been welcoming customers for decades. The studio was founded in 1995 by twin brothers, Mitchell and Watson Atkinson, following the lift of Athens’ tattoo shop ban.
The ban was lifted after an artist performed a tattoo demonstration downtown and was subsequently arrested. The protest, according to the Pain and Wonder website, worked, and the store was established soon after.
Until that point, many piercings and tattoos performed in Athens were illegal and potentially unsafe. With the opening of studios like Pain and Wonder, Athens saw a new era of clean, safe artistry and body modification.
A fearless leader
The Atkinson brothers left the studio shortly after Pain and Wonder’s establishment, which led to Bethrah Szumski and her former husband, Cap Szumski, taking over ownership in 2000. Bethrah is an experienced piercer and cosmetic tattoo artist, and has owned the studio for what will be 23 years this coming January.
Bethrah Szumski entered the piercing world in Atlanta, starting as a tattoo apprentice in 1994. From there, she quickly honed her craft and grew in the local piercing and tattoo scene.
Being in the industry so long, Szumski has seen it all. In the past three decades, she has seen many different trends come and go. And with the growth in modern technology and social media, she has seen a change in how trends are created.
At Pain and Wonder, she doesn’t believe clients are easily influenced or following trends, but are rather participants in this new way of spreading information.
“It’s really important to contextualize a business movement in a societal movement. The way a business progresses is the way society is progressing. People come in with a telephone that has the computing abilities of something that, in the ‘80s, would’ve filled a warehouse. People’s decision-making might be based on Pinterest tattoos now,” Szumski said.
Many trends have been repurposed over time. Szumski noticed that lately, with the growth of TikTok and Instagram, many trends have simply been rebranded and claimed as original.
“Smaller, more delicate tattoos have been popular forever. You’re young, this is the first time you’re seeing these tattoos become trends, but I’ve seen it come and go many times. What’s a fad for you is another time on the merry-go-round for me. That’s just how popular culture works — it's not a straight line, it’s a circle,” Szumski said.
She believes popular culture has an undeniable influence on clients, as well as artists, as their tools and abilities evolve with time as well.
Szumski is a dedicated owner and a passionate artist. Despite running three different studios and having two different areas of work, with cosmetic tattooing and modification, she still manages to keep everything running seamlessly.
Szumski splits her time between Athens at Pain and Wonder and her Atlanta studios, Timeless Tattoo and Virtue and Vice Body Piercing.
Artists that care
Many artists at Pain and Wonder have long histories with tattooing and piercing. Others have just begun their practice. Ranging from just a couple years, fresh out of apprenticeships, to jumping on the boat back in 2000 alongside Szumski, the studio is a mixed bag of experience and perspectives.
Randy Smyre is a piercer and has been at Pain and Wonder since Szumski took ownership, making this his 22nd year at the studio. He got his start in piercing in the ‘90s, around the same time as Szumski.
“I had an interest in [piercing] when I was very young, and it was in an era before there were a lot of opportunities to get professional piercing done in the state of Georgia. There was a very small community of us that were doing piercings on ourselves,” Smyre said.
After traveling a majority of his life, especially around the Atlanta and Athens areas, fate brought Smyre to Athens, where he landed his position at Pain and Wonder.
“I’ve been in Georgia most of my life. I had been coming [to Athens] to skate at the old skate park … I was checking out record stores, traveling back and forth … a friend spoke to me and said there was no one here offering safe piercings,” Smyre said.
Prior to the founding of Pain and Wonder, piercers and those specializing in body modification also struggled from Georgia’s ban. Many people were receiving unsafe, unsanitary piercings, and Smyre aimed to put an end to this dilemma.
However, in this day and age, there is nothing holding Smyre back from his flourishing practice. “During the on-season, I can do anywhere from 15-30 piercings a day,” Smyre said.
At the studio, Smyre not only is a respected, expert piercer, but a caring staff member too. When Smyre isn’t piercing, he spends much of his time making sure the studio is sanitized and running efficiently, and checking on his fellow artists to meet their needs. He cares about his customers, as well, and wants them to have the safest, most professional experience.
Another experienced artist at Pain and Wonder is Qulock Nimmons. Qulock has been tattooing since 1995, but has been at the studio for about five years.
Like Szumski, Qulock has seen many different styles of tattooing come and go. “Since I’ve been tattooing for so long, and I’m kind of old school, I tattoo everything that comes through that door. I’ve learned to tattoo portraits, realism, hyper-realism, color tattoos, new school — but I started with traditional,” Qulock said.
“Traditional is always going to be the foundation of Western tattooing, it’s never going to go anywhere,” Qulock said..
He gestured to a client who had traditional designs stenciled on him, ready to be tattooed. Qulock then showed the room his own tattoos, which covered his arms and stomach. “He’s getting traditional, I have traditional,” Qulock said.
Fresh perspectives
Not all artists’ work dates back to the ‘90s, though. Maryanne Martin, a younger tattoo artist, has been working at Pain and Wonder since November 2021. Previously majoring in criminal justice with an interest in composite drawing at the University of North Georgia, Martin was also extremely passionate about art. Tattooing piqued her interest, which ultimately led her to pursuing her love for drawing — in a more permanent form.
She was amazed by tattooing, as it was a way her art and act of service could impact someone. “I’ve always wanted the chance to affect someone long-term, for the better,” Martin said.
“In my free time, I’ve always been drawing, and being able to make it an actual career seemed unattainable for me at first,” Martin said.
Martin attributes the nature of her success to Pain and Wonder. The studio’s caring environment has fostered her abilities and given her opportunities that she didn’t find at her prior studio.
“I started an apprenticeship in Atlanta and it was a pretty tough place. I was working six days a week, unpaid, doing grunt labor. I wasn’t being treated right, which led me to [Pain and Wonder],” Martin said. “I don’t think I would’ve gotten to where I am now in my past environment. This is a very welcoming environment and creative space. I’m able to ask an array of different artists advice and their perspectives on my pieces.”
What all artists at Pain and Wonder have in common is that they truly care. It’s what their business is based on.
They care about the wellbeing of the studio, whether it’s sanitary and stocked. They care about each other and make sure everyone’s needs are met. They care about their customers the most, though, and always have someone in the studio who will be willing to find something that works for a customer, while giving them the most high-quality results.
Pain and Wonder was established to offer safe, high-grade tattoos to Athens residents, and after nearly three decades, its mission still stands strong under Szumski and her staff.