It had been 45 years since real estate broker Cindy Karp pursued art. But after a year in the new reality of the pandemic, the self-taught digital artist is now featured in galleries in Athens and around the world.
Karp’s series, entitled “Pandemic Portraits,” is now on display at the Ciné art gallery, curated by the Athens Institute for Contemporary Art (ATHICA). The exhibit, located on West Hancock Avenue, will remain up for viewing until June 25.
As life turned to digital platforms when the coronavirus started spreading rapidly in March 2020, Karp’s artistic ventures began to blossom from editing apps and Facebook groups.
Before COVID-19, Karp was unfamiliar with digital media.
“I didn't even know what apps were, and so I started learning,” Karp said. “I'm on over 260 Facebook groups right now, and I have probably over 300 iPhone apps.”
Karp travelled internationally and enjoyed landscape photography before the pandemic restricted movement and activity. While at home, she explored portraiture and digitally modifying her pictures, which are all taken on her iPhone 11.
“I think her work is really accessible,” said director of ATHICA Lauren Fancher. “It’s all work that she made in the pandemic, and I think a lot of artists used that period to create new work and explore something they haven’t done before.”
Without the online community of artists discovered in a time of lockdown and isolation, Karp said she could not have created and shared her photography.
"It’s been an astounding reawakening for me and certainly the silver lining in the pandemic," Karp said in an ATHICA press release.
Her portraits have been shared online in digital galleries around the world. Online exhibits in South Africa, Australia, Vietnam, Hungary and Greece have all displayed her digital artwork. Currently, her art is featured in 20 virtual and physical exhibits worldwide.
Although pandemic restrictions are now easing, Karp continues to cultivate her digital artistry and hopes to incorporate her newly discovered media into travel once again.
“I don't like to be bored. And I'm always looking at ways to create,” Karp said.
In addition to the displayed artwork at the Ciné art gallery, her work can be found online at her online artist profile on Pixels.
Fancher said that ATHICA is excited to collaborate with the Ciné art gallery to curate and display works by individuals and groups of artists.
“We really rely on the participation of local people, local artists and art lovers to support and create programming,” Fancher said.