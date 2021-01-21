Athens residents have previously been asked not to include paper cups with their other recycling, but that is no longer the case.
“There's a little layer of plastic in a paper cup. What changed is the willingness of the paper mills and the industry at large to accept that material in the paper mill. They want the paper badly enough that they're willing to put up with a little bit of plastic,” Joe Dunlop, Waste Reduction Administrator at the ACC Solid Waste Department, said.
Jittery Joe’s will host an event held by the Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste Department on Thursday, Jan. 21, to launch a new sustainability initiative intended to raise awareness about recycling paper cups.
The event will be held in the parking lot of the Jittery Joe’s located at 425 Barber St. from 3-5 p.m., and attendees will be offered complimentary Coca-Cola products and Jittery Joe’s coffee. The event will be drive-through only and is expected to last between five and 10 minutes.
The ACC Solid Waste Department is “telling folks that they can now include paper cups in with their mixed recycling here in Athens,” Dunlop said.
This event and initiative is supported by both the Foodservice Packaging Institute and Coca-Cola North America to promote sustainability and recycling.
Dunlop said that sustainability cuts across everything that we do and touch in our lives. Therefore, even the smallest of changes, such as consciously choosing to recycle a paper cup over tossing it in the trash, can make a huge difference.
“Think about diverting the scrap that you generate so that it can live again and have new life in some way, instead of just letting it die for eternity in a landfill somewhere. Recycling is not hard to do, especially in Athens, so there is no reason not to,”Dunlop said.