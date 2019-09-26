Charlotte Reynolds, 18, a performer with Canopy Studio from Athens, Georgia, does an aerial dance trapeze act during the 10th annual Wild Rumpus Parade and Spectacle on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in downtown Athens, Georgia. The Wild Rumpus Parade is open to all who want to participate, including animals, so long as they come in costume. (Photo/Miranda Daniel, mirandadanielphoto@gmail.com)