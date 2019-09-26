Through his second full-length film, “Athens Rising: Transmittance,” filmmaker James Preston wanted to show how community organizations work to make Athens a better place.
Many of these organizations are intertwined in some way, and Preston made these connections through his work in the first full-length film “Athens Rising: The Sicyon Project.”
“As I started talking to organizations I realized how interconnected … they are because they’re always looking to help each other out [and] give each other resources,” Preston said.
In this second film, the businesses featured were chosen for their focuses on outreach and community building, Preston said.
No barriers to art
Canopy Studio is a nonprofit trapeze community arts center that offers up to 75 classes a week, private lessons and workshops. It also puts a great deal of emphasis on its outreach programs.
Ann Woodruff, Canopy’s outreach and children’s programming director, helped start a program for people with disabilities in 2008 after her special education position was dissolved at Clarke Middle School. After Woodruff was let go, she decided to combine her love for special education with aerial arts.
The lessons help participants with disabilities foster friendships with other students.
“It’s really been a dream come true to take the special ed work out of the school system and do it in a community setting,” Woodruff said.
Canopy Studio also offers financial aid for those who may not be able to afford classes. Scholarships are determined by the federal poverty level and if the student is at 100% FPL, they qualify for a full scholarship. Full and partial scholarships are available every session and allow students to participate in any service the studio offers.
The studio wants its students to have the chance to build relationships in their community and participate in the creative process so they can tell their own stories.
“We feel that’s an important part of what makes Athens a cool, creative, vibrant scene … everyone is driven to do some type of self-expression,” Woodruff said.
Open arms
Linda Phillips started the Nuçi’s Phillips Memorial Foundation in 1999 after her 22-year-old son, Nuçi, committed suicide after a battle with depression. In honor of her son, who was a musician, Linda Phillips decided to build a space for musicians who suffer from depression and other mental illnesses.
Nuçi’s Space, which opened in September 2000, is focused on providing mental health help to those who need it. Many adults come to Nuci’s Space, but Lesley Cobbs, counseling advocate, said depression manifests from a young age. So Nuçi’s Space has come up with a way to reach kids through Camp Amped.
Through the camp, kids learn how to avoid conflict, resolve issues and avoid some of the pitfalls of being a musician, like substance abuse. It also teaches them about mental health issues and where to go for resources if they need them.
One of the main goals of Nuçi’s Space is to make sure everyone feels welcome, comfortable and appreciated while there.
“Everybody that comes through the door is treated exactly the same,” Cobbs said. “It doesn’t matter if [they’re] a homeless person ... or a major rock star.”
Embrace your wild side
Wild Rumpus is also deeply ingrained in the Athens creative scene.
Wild Rumpus was established in 2009 as an idea to have something more “off the wall,” said Timi Conley, director and master of ceremonies.
“The Wild Rumpus just tapped into this rich, creative vein of the city,” Conley said. “You know, people here love to celebrate and they love to be freaky.”
While Conley founded and created the festival, he almost didn’t go to the first Rumpus himself because it was cold and rainy. There were so many people at one point that Conley was trying to wave people out of an intersection because they were blocking cars on the street. A police officer saw and wrote Conley a ticket because they thought he was directing traffic.
The second year, Conley got all the correct permits and the event took off from there. Throughout the years, the festival has become a big draw for tourism, and even Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton from “Stranger Things” participated in the parade last year.
Between these three organizations, the interconnectedness Preston tries to highlight in his film is the reality. When filming at the Wild Rumpus, Preston said many people from Canopy Studio participated in the march. This year, Wild Rumpus chose Nuçi’s Space as its charity beneficiary.
The “Athens Rising” series works to showcase the creative and collaborative aspects of the Athens community.
“I think it’s a great document for the times that are happening in Athens now and the changes our city is going through,” Conley said.
