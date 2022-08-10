In celebration of the beginning of a new school year, Athens non-profit movie theater Ciné is offering special screenings, events and a membership drive for University of Georgia students in August and September.
Ciné is located at 234 West Hancock Ave. and opened in 2007. The theater is Athens’ only independent art house theater, according to its website. The two-screen theater shows a mix of blockbusters, independent films and foreign films that change every week. The theater also holds special late-night screenings, drive-in screenings and also acts as a concert venue.
Ciné is offering any student who signs up for a theater membership a free movie poster from their collection, a chance to win a “Golden Ticket” pass to their annual drive-in theater series in October called Schlocktoberfest, a chance to get a free book from Avid Bookshop and other rewards as well.
There are several different levels of Ciné memberships ranging in prices and perks, but each membership offers perks including access to free popcorn and lower ticket prices for every show at the theater.
The theater is playing several movies geared towards students in the month of August including Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, Emily The Criminal, Princess Mononoke and the cult film Memoria. Along with these films, the theater also has late-night screenings planned every Friday and Saturday as well as drive-in shows every Saturday evening.
Ciné will also be a part of UGA’s North of The Arch event taking place on Aug. 15 that helps students become familiar with Athens by stopping by local businesses throughout downtown and earning prizes. Ciné is offering the chance of winning free posters and a Schlocktoberfest golden ticket.