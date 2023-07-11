With school out, kids are looking for things to do to pass the time. Need some ideas to get your child out-and-about this summer? Check out these family-friendly activities around Athens.
Georgia Museum of Art
On July 15, the Georgia Museum of Art is hosting its monthly Family Day. This month's theme is “Sand and Surf.”
From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., families can explore the gallery and take a closer look at some images of beaches and oceans. After roaming around the gallery, families are invited to make their own sand and surf inspired art in the Michael and Mary Erlanger Classroom.
University of Georgia Special Collections Library
Join the UGA Special Collections for Toddler Tuesday on July 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. Designed for children between the ages of one to four years old, the event is full of story time, music and crafts.
The program, held at the Richard B. Russell Special Collections Library, is free and open to the public. Seats are limited, and you must RSVP prior to the event.
Athens Regional Library System
Both the Bogart Library and the Athens-Clarke County Library are hosting numerous children's events throughout the end of July.
Each Friday through the end of July, the Bogart Library is hosting “Meet & Play!.” From 10:30 a.m. to noon, children and parents are encouraged to meet and make new friends with a facilitated open play with age-appropriate toys. On Wednesdays from 3:30-5:00 p.m., children who have an interest in building are invited to “LEGO and Builder’s Club”; open to all ages.
Teens are invited to learn how to make bracelets out of embroidery floss on July 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. and to “Art & A Movie: Moonlight and Monsters” on July 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. where it will show an old-fashioned monster movie.
The Athens-Clarke County Library hosts a “Symphonic Storytime” on July 15 from 4 to 5 p.m. joined by Quintet Athens, a professional wind ensemble. All ages are invited to hear musical stories, learn about instruments and make crafts.
On July 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. the library, partnered with the Georgia Museum of Art, presents “Clay Pots and Face Jugs,” a Just My Imagination workshop. Children between the ages of 6-14 are invited to learn the techniques of pottery and make faces on air-dry clay pots.
The workshop, led by teaching artist Taylor DiFonzo, is free and open to the public. Spots are limited to only 20 participants. Reservations are required prior to the event.