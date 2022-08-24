University of Georgia students and Athens residents alike gathered at the acclaimed coffee shop and bar Hendershot’s on Tuesday evening for a night filled with drinks and meaningful conversation at the No Phone Party.
In an age when communication via screen has become an increasingly prevalent alternative to traditional face to face interaction, the No Phone Party allowed patrons to disconnect from the online world and tune into the moment in front of them. The event takes place every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m.
Hendershot’s not only provided a variety of caffeinated and alcoholic beverages for guests to enjoy at the event, but offered an ambiance suitable for intimate conversation.
From quiet coffee drinkers admiring the showcase of local art to those enjoying a cocktail and a laugh with friends, the event seemingly had something for everyone.
“Our community as a whole is very broad. We just kind of get a little bit of everything. This place is very much a townie spot but we also get tons of students,” said Hendershot’s manager Will Kissane.
The No Phone Party originated in October 2021, two months after the establishment reopened following a hiatus due to the pandemic. The No Phone event served as an opportunity for locals to dip their toes back into the water of public events after months of social distancing.
The weekly event has since evolved into a gathering of people from all walks of life to celebrate the diversity of the Athens community and enjoy one another’s company without interruption from a text notification.
Claiming real estate within the historic Bottleworks development on the popular Prince Avenue corridor, Hendershot’s is easily accessible from the heart of downtown Athens, yet is far enough away to maintain a unique atmosphere.
“[This area] has a charm to it. The Bottleworks [development] is a little pocket that doesn’t feel like the rest of Athens; it still has an old school Athens element to it,” Kissane said.
“[Hendershot’s] is such an interesting and vibrant environment. You can come in here and it’s always gonna be something different. It’s really a community thing; it’s ‘the everything’ spot,” Kissane said. “It’s a safe space where everybody is welcome and people can really pick up on that when they come in.”
The No Phone Party is not advertised on social media as this contradicts the intention of the event. Instead, information is spread the old fashioned way: through word of mouth. This allows for an authentic crowd of attendees who truly appreciate the sentiment behind the Tuesday night get togethers.
“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from or how much money you have; everyone is welcome. We try to tear down the things that keep people separated and [create a space] for folks to talk, get work done, get rejuvenated or just sit and be,” owner Seth Hendershot said.
While the eatery typically hosts live music or comedy on most nights, Tuesday nights are a bit more lowkey, offering a space for people to focus on one another instead of a performance.
“You just have to come and feel it for yourself. When you’re here you can pick up on how this place is genuine, how this place has a soul. You have to be in a place long enough to build that scene and build a vibe and build a soul. Hendershot’s is made up of the people that have been coming here for a long time,” Kissane said.
Hendershot’s is extremely community oriented, especially for those in search of new friendships and connections. Athens resident and Romanian immigrant Lucian Horescu said that the coffee shop gave him a place to “enjoy a coffee, a conversation and meet fellow poetry lovers.”
“Since this is a coffee place, a bar and an event space, it’s a great community spot. We have hosted fundraisers, weddings and funerals. It is a communal place,” Hendershot said.
Locals can stop by Hendershot’s on any Tuesday night between 6-9 p.m. if they’re in search of a night of conversation and a drink to top it off.