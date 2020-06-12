The Peabody Awards, based at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, released its “Peabody 30” — the 30 most captivating stories told through various forms of modern media, seven of which “squarely focus on racist policing and institutional racial problems within the criminal justice system,” according to a press release.
“This year’s other winners call attention to the persistence of rape culture, the importance of belief in science, immigrant rights, environmental degradation, authoritarian threats to democracy from the past and present, and the will of families to navigate and survive in times of war and global crisis,” according to a press release.
Receiving nearly 1,300 entries this year, the Peabody Board of Jurors unanimously selected the winners in genres ranging from documentaries to podcasts/radio to children’s programming, according to a press release.
“This year’s winners are a vibrant collective of inspiring, innovative and powerful stories,” Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody, said.
PBS took home seven of the 30 awards — the most of any nominated broadcaster. HBO and Netflix followed closely behind with four awards each. CNN and NBC each won two. AppleTV+ and OWN landed awards for the first time, tying with Amazon Prime, Lifetime and Hulu, each winning one award.
Peabody also awarded two institutional winners for their “significant impact on media programming and the cultural landscape,” according to a press release: PBS-owned investigative series “FRONTLINE” for being an “unwavering source for truth,” and iconic long-running cartoon series, “The Simpsons” for being “consistently funny” and “culturally important,” Jones said in the press release.
Actress Cicely Tyson was awarded the Peabody Career Achievement Award on June 8 for her more than 70-year career in American broadcast television.
“Cicely Tyson’s uncompromising commitment to using her craft to address the big issues of her time — gender equality, racial and social justice, equity and inclusion — places her in rare company,” Jones said. “She was a seminal figure of her time, and ahead of her time.”
Oprah Winfrey also thanked Tyson in a pre-recorded video message for paving the way for Black women in the entertainment industry, according to a press release.
The Peabody Awards Ceremony, originally planned to be held June 18 in Los Angeles, was canceled due to sudden spikes of the coronavirus earlier this year. To compensate, winners recorded their acceptance speeches, which are available for viewing on Peabody’s Dropbox account.
