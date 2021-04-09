Performing music is an opportunity for artists to express themselves and their personalities, as they balance their own identities with the personas they want to present to an audience.
For transgender and nonbinary musicians, performance can also be a chance to explore their identities and express their gender as well as their creativity.
For some artists, creative expression and gender expression are interconnected. Christee Imogen Henry, a sophomore sculpture student at the University of Georgia who makes music under the name Imogen Slaughter, said the relationship between her music and her identity as a transgender woman are reciprocal.
“If you asked me, ‘Oh, Christee, are you more of an artist than you are trans or are you more trans than you are an artist?’ I would probably be like ‘I don’t know, I think I’m about both equally,’” Henry said.
Local artist and musician, AC Carter, who performs as Klypi, said they look at performance as a method of self-presentation.
“We perform as ourselves, or who we would like to be in everyday life,” Klypi said. In the context of performance, radical forms of expression may not seem so uncomfortable or threatening.
A space for exploration
Performance, Klypi said, can also be a way of working toward acceptance. People are often more comfortable seeing a trans or gender non-conforming person on a stage than they would be sitting next to a trans person in the audience, they said.
“I think that music and performance allows for visibility to happen, and confrontation to happen,” Klypi said.
For others, though, the relationship between musical expression and gender expression doesn’t go both ways. Local musician, Josey Wallace, said that while music affects her understanding of gender, the opposite isn’t true.
“I don’t think of my music as being gendered at all,” Wallace said. “Music touches us on a deeper level than gender exists on.”
However, Wallace said that recognizing the space music can provide has impacted the way she looks at her gender.
For Henry, too, music provides a space for exploration. The feelings and topics she addresses in her art and music often anticipate feelings that are important to her a year or two later, she said.
“I think that part of that is just giving myself permission to be as trans as I want to be in my music,” Henry said.
For Henry, art is a space to explore different characters and identities. Some of those characters, she said, circle back around and help to build her own identity. Klypi agreed on this sentiment, saying that performance provides creative opportunities to explore identity.
“[You get to] play in the sort of imagined identity you take on when you sing a song,” Henry said.
In pursuit of a persona
The process of choosing a stage name can be similar to choosing a new name as a trans person. Klypi, who has written and performed music under other names before, said both can be a method of self-expression and self-definition, since both are chosen by you and for you.
The space art provides for exploration and self-expression gives artists an opportunity to use that space to reflect on their own lived experiences. Henry said that because she writes about her own life and experiences, a lot of her music is explicitly about her identity as a trans woman.
Making use of these spaces can also provide opportunities to use the elements that are unique to a particular medium, whether in music, performing arts or visual arts.
Klypi, who works in visual arts as well as music and performance, said they sometimes feel limited by visual media. Instead they said they feel more successful reaching an audience through music and performance.
For Henry, the lack of a physical object to engage with makes music better suited for exploring specific feelings or personas, while the visual aspect of a page of poetry lends itself to ambiguous emotions.
Wallace also said she finds music gives opportunities to interact with art, especially in the context of performance and audience. Music, she said, engages with deep, unconscious areas of people’s minds.
“There’s nothing else that can do the thing music does when people are listening to it in a group,” Wallace said.
Trans artists, Henry said, shouldn’t worry about whether cisgender audiences will like their work. But she does hope that cis audiences and artists tune in and make an effort to discover what trans artists have to share. Putting in that effort, she said, will help to make music scenes genuinely trans-inclusive rather than just trans-tolerant.