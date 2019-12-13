The University of Georgia Special Collections library exhibit that inspired the Georgia Incarceration Performance Project’s collaborative production on convict labor will have its last day today.

The exhibit, which started July 26, uses primary documents such as “penitentiary reports, lease contracts, correspondence, and newspaper articles” to give attendees a glance into convict labor in Georgia, according to the Special Collections website.

Amma Y. Ghartey-Tagoe Kootin and Emily Sahakian of UGA, as well as Julie B. Johnson and Keith Bolden of Spelman College, used these archives to transform the exhibit into an artistic rendition of impact of forced labor in the U.S., from slavery to present day.

The production, “By Our Hands,” had four performances at UGA in November, with 1,052 free tickets distributed.

Missed the exhibit or the performance? Check out these summaries and read some quick facts about how incarceration affects the U.S. today.

The exhibit

The exhibit, “The New South and New Slavery: Convict Labor in Georgia,” gives a look into the motivations behind convict labor and into the lives of the incarcerated individuals who were exploited by these systems.

After the Civil War, a massive labor shortage impacted Georgia’s economy. The 13th Amendment ended slavery and made it a crime to impose forced labor except for use as punishment for a crime.

This loophole created a system in Georgia in which prisoners could be leased for profit to private individuals or companies. This leasing practice continued from 1866 until General Assembly abolished it in 1908. State-run chain gangs which also used free prison labor took its place and last until 1945.

The exhibit uses penitentiary reports, lease contracts, correspondence, and newspaper articles to tell the story of forced labor until 1945.

Learning about this history is what inspired the Georgia Incarceration Performance Project’s show, inspiring them to educate audience members about Georgia’s past.

The performance

“By Our Hands” used dance, song and speech to tell the story of exploited labor systems in Georgia, beginning with stories of slavery and moving throughout the history of incarcerated labor.

It starts with slavery, and the story moves into how black laborers built America’s railroads. The historical narrative draws on all types of primary documents, such as interviews with incarcerated individuals and displays from the exhibit.

Convict labor still poses issues today. During the assembly of the performance, there were nation-wide strikes by incarcerated individuals against labor practices in 2018, Ghartey-Tagoe Kootin said.

For example, prisoners would work for as little as $1 an hour in California fighting wildfires. Labor practices such as these caused prison strikes in at least 17 states, according to Vox.

“The synergy of all of these various situations and scenarios and real life predicaments just showed us that it was the right time to collaborate and deal with this history,” Ghartey-Tagoe Kootin said in a past interview.

Incarceration rates today

Sahakian, one of the creators of the project, said the project used material from incarcerated individuals in order to get a full lens of the “archive of the present.”

“I hope that spectators see how the themes of the play repeat, echo, and transform across time--themes like unfree labor, the disenfranchisement of the incarcerated, and humans endeavoring, against the system, to assert their humanity and express themselves: their experiences, their pain, and their joy,” Sakhalin said in an email.

The United States has the highest prison population rate in the world. In 2018, Prison Policy Initiative reported there were 698 inmates per 100,000 people. If each state was considered a nation, Georgia has an even higher rate than that, with 970 inmates per 100,000 people.

Georgia had more than 45,000 inmates in its state and private prisons in 2018, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. That’s about one inmate per 234 people.

The incarceration rate is also skewed across races. According to the PPI, black Georgia residents make up 31% of the population, based on 2010 census data, but they make up 58% of the state’s incarcerated population. By contrast, white residents make up 56% of the Georgia population and 33% of the incarcerated population.

This racial divide was a prevalent theme in "By Our Hands."

“We see how the themes continue to resonate, in new ways, a new part of the same story, today,” Sahakian said.