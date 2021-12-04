On the evening of Friday, Dec. 3, the Period Project at the University of Georgia held an art exhibition and menstrual product drive at Rabbit Hole Studios. Attendees gathered at the community center to view featured art submissions from students and community members.
Guests were asked to bring donations of pads and tampons to the event instead of paying an admission fee. The Period Project at UGA collects, packages and donates menstrual products to community partners such as the Athens Area Homeless Shelter and Clarke County School District.
Nick Bradfield owns Rabbit Hole Studios, a community center and creative space on Winterville Road. The space hosts an eclectic mix of furniture, consignment pieces, instruments and more. Bradfield provided the gallery space to the Period Project at UGA for free on the night of the exhibit.
“We are just trying to give back to the community and have this be not just a business, but a community space,” Bradfield said.
Juniors Carolyne Halfon and Claire Rivard attended the event on Friday. One of their favorite pieces displayed was “Nameless, Faceless,” a cardboard sculpture of the female body by Shira Alperin.
Halfon and Rivard support the Period Project’s distribution of pads and tampons around campus.
“It... normalizes periods in general. Not only do men have to see these products out there, but also women have access to them, and it’s not like it’s scrutinized or anything,” Halfon, a psychology major, said.
Gabriela Jones came up with the idea for the art night. As education chair for the Period Project at UGA, she organized the event, which was inspired by a similar project she did in high school. Jones is a sophomore studying psychology, art history and studio art.
“My main goal is just bringing period poverty to the front of mind of a lot of people,” Jones said. “There are a lot of people in our community who have to make the choice between buying food for the month, making rent or being able to buy enough tampons and pads.”
Although there was no required theme or medium for the artwork submitted, most explored the female form, experiences with gender roles or the struggles that women face. Around 20 artworks from 12 artists were displayed at the studio.
Natalia Blooming is a junior studying art education. She submitted an acrylic painting entitled “Red Woman, Blue Dog.” Her piece explores her own experiences with gender roles and how women are perceived in society.
“I think the stigma [around periods] is very real,” Blooming said. “It’s almost kind of a taboo topic to bring up with men… it needs to be more normalized.”