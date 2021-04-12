Piedmont Gardeners will present their freshly bloomed gardens during the middle of April, rain or shine.
The 28th annual Piedmont Gardeners’ Garden Tour will present four gardens, Bussell Garden, Brussack Garden, Strand / Johnson Garden and Matthews Garden, on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Allan Armitage, retired emeritus professor of horticulture at the University of Georgia, inspired the spring garden tour with the Piedmont Gardeners. The proceeds from the tour will be used for funding the annual scholarships for UGA horticulture and landscape architecture students. The first tour was held in 1992 and was intended for a one-time opportunity; however, after it produced a positive response, the tour continued.
To purchase tickets, individuals are encouraged to buy ahead of time at several local vendors including Appointments at Five, Avid Bookshop, Cofers Home & Garden Showplace, Farm at 441 At Thomas Orchards, Goodness Grows, State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Athens Seed Lawn & Garden, Perryander Studio and Wild Birds Unlimited.
The tour will not be providing transportation, except if needed, the Strand / Johnson garden will supply a golf cart to drive up the steep hill. The gardens can be toured in any order. Social distancing and masks will be required, and there will be limits on the number of people in the garden.
Sandra Bussell, treasurer of the Piedmont Gardeners, said there will be gardeners in each garden answering questions and making sure everyone is safe and happy.
“It's a wonderful opportunity to get to know other gardeners and do something nice on a beautiful spring day,” Bussell said. “It really is the best time of year to see the gardens.”
Visitors will see flowers in full bloom and plants such as azaleas, roses, Japanese maple trees, irises and more. Visitors could also see wildlife during the tours.
Mary Kelly, committee chair for the Piedmont Gardeners, said due to the cancellation of their tour last year, she thinks people are beyond ready to be outside and enjoy walking through peaceful gardens. Kelly said interest in gardens has grown since the pandemic, and she thinks the tour will be valuable for individuals to learn more and continue their interest.
“Before I became a member of the Piedmont Gardeners, I always went on the spring garden tours, and it was just one of my favorite things,” Kelly said. “You really got to experience beautiful, inspirational gardens.”
Kelly said the four gardens on tour are all very different. Bussell Garden has a very woodland-like scenery, while the Brussack Garden is known for its size and large spaces for different colored flowers. Strand / Johnson Garden is a very large woodland, with exotic samples of trees along with a koi pond. Matthews Garden has water features and is a certified wildlife, pollinator and backyard wildlife habitat.
“A lot of the gardens don't look anything special from the front, but then you find all kinds of wonderful things in the back,” Bussell said.