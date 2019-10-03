If you’re tired of listening to the same 10 songs on the radio or want to change up your morning commute, try listening to one of thousands of podcasts. Partially attributed to the on-demand and customized-content culture we live in today, an estimated 144 million Americans over the age of 12, or 51% of the U.S. population, have listened to a podcast, according to the 2019 Infinite Dial Study by Edison Research and Triton Digital.
While some of the most well-known podcasts include “Serial,” “WTF with Marc Maron” and “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” you can also listen to podcasts based out of Athens via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Listen Notes.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of five, locally-produced podcasts you should check out whether you’re driving, walking to and from class or just hanging out at home.
‘Nothing Funny About Money’
Broaching the tricky, and at times uncomfortable, subject of money with humor and light-hearted commentary, Matt J. Goren and Michael G. Thomas Jr. host the monthly podcast. Goren, an assistant professor of personal finance at the University of Georgia, and Thomas Jr., a UGA lecturer teaching intro to personal finance, tackle subjects ranging from pet ownership to dating to debt. “Nothing Funny About Money” was launched in April 2017, and currently has 28 episodes.
‘Behind the Dial’
“Behind the Dial” draws inspiration from the past to explore present culture in this local podcast hosted by Jeff Fox and Owen Hunt. Inspired by the Golden Age of American Radio spanning the 1930s and 1940s, the podcast also features comedians such as Jason Webb and local artists like fusion band, Wieuca. Unlike traditional podcasts which produce content on a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis, “Behind the Dial” uses holidays and solstices to release new episodes, according to a previous article in The Red & Black.
‘Chapel Bell Curve’
Hosts Nathan Lawrence, a former member and an instructor with the Redcoat Marching Band, and Justin Bray, program manager for local-nonprofit Books for Keeps, merge football and statistics in this game-driven podcast. Its most recent episode reviewed the Notre Dame game in which Lawrence and Bray talked about every aspect of the gameday. The episode included Lawrence having to “box out” the Battle Hymn soloist, Nick Borkovich, to commentary on UGA’s football team.
‘Athens Public Think Tank Podcast’
Covering “local, global and imaginary issues, bars and questions,” this podcast was launched in August 2014 and can be live streamed. Its hosts discuss a wide array of broad topics such as video games and online dating to more niche points of interest like how to win at “Survivor” and what makes a good pop song. They also accept story submissions.
‘Mokah Speaks Podcast: Stop Sitting on the Sidelines’
Athenian activist Mokah-Jasmine Johnson, the co-founder and president of the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement among many other roles, speaks about equality, the wage gap, interracial relationships, social injustices and politics on her self-titled podcast. The podcast also incorporates music Johnson believes reflect a positive social conscious, such as Childish Gambino’s “This is America.” The podcast will often feature interviews with community figures such as ACC Comissioner Mariah Parker, also known as rapper Linqua Franqa, and former State Representative Deborah Gonzalez.
