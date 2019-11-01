As the Bulldogs gear up for the big Georgia Florida football rivalry, the options of dining are weighing heavy on the minds of hungry fans. The weekend in Jacksonville, Florida, has just begun, and students and fans are looking for affordable options to keep their hunger in check and focus on the big game. The Red & Black has curated a list of restaurants which promise delicious food for affordable prices for the traveling Georgia fan.
Metro Diner
For a delicious, cheap and quick brunch with your friends, Metro Diner is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. With eggs served 12 different ways to the diner’s “Eggs, Hashbrowns & Toast,” platter, this is a safe option for any kind of group.
The Burrito Gallery
For all Mexican food lovers, this restaurant claims itself to be “Jax Mex,” which blends Jacksonville with Southern and Mexican food flavors. The items on the menu range from the Cajun Mahi burrito to the Bean & Avocado B.M.F Tacos. All burritos are $8 and below, making this a wallet-friendly spot to hit after a long day on the beach. And if you can’t make it, don’t worry, they deliver too.
Three F(x) Ice Cream & Waffles
A spiritual experience is when your ice cream comes in a waffle shaped like a fish. This Jacksonville ice cream staple is affordable and delicious. The custom-made ice cream is made before your eyes, and all toppings are included in the price of a cone or cup so don't going easy on the sprinkles and hot fudge.
Engine 15 Brewing Co.
With 50 beers on tap, this is a joint that promises a great meal with an even better time. All big plates are served with chips, macaroni salad or rice and beans for $10. Even better is that beer is free at lunch, so this restaurant is extremely student friendly for those that are over 21.
Shut Em Down Authentic Southern Restaurant
This restaurant is bringing the Southern comfort to Jacksonville through mac and cheese to chicken and waffles.The Southern hospitality extends into its menu prices. On Friday’s, this restaurant offers the fish n’ grits meal for $4.99 or fans can come in for lunch and get fried chicken for only $3.99.
Bold Bean Coffee Roasters
Voted by Buzzfeed as one of the top 24 U.S. coffee shops you must visit before you die, this cafe opened in 2007 and roasts its coffee directly in shop. After a late night cheering on the Bulldogs, this is a wonderful place to get start your morning. With cookies under $2 and a selection of vegan options, this shop is doing something new and unique for affordable prices.
Southern Charm
Look no further for a cheap, quick bite that promises both soul food and seafood. For only $8.99 get an authentic Southern fried chicken 6-piece plate. Without breaking the bank, you can get a large meal, finished with free fresh baked cookies.
