Between cooperative art studios and student-run labels, Athens has a number of different resources to record all types of music — from weird pop-punk revival to experimental flute jazz. The Red & Black has compiled a list of places where you can book studio time in town.

Rabbit Hole Studios

If You Go Where: 387 Old Commerce Rd. Rates: $10-20/hour

The Rabbit Hole is a cooperative recording studio and a shared rehearsal space with hourly, daily or monthly availability. The studio also serves as an art space. The Rabbit Hole offers a rate for bands to rent a recording space out starting at $10 an hour in the warehouse that does not have climate control. Another room the studio offers to bands is air-conditioned and sound-treated for $20 an hour. Both rooms are available at 6 p.m. to midnight. The studio’s schedule is flexible and a drum kit and PA are provided along with free WiFi, water and a shared kitchenette.

Chase Park Transduction Studios

If You Go Where: 160 Winston Dr. Rates: Minimum of $100/session

Chase Park Transduction Studios is an independent recording studio. Recording and mixing rates start at $30 an hour and increase from there depending on the studio and engineer an artist chooses to work with, co-owner David Barbe said in an email. The studio also includes mastering when an artist records an album or an EP, although one does not have to master their recording at the studio if they do not wish to. Chase Park Transduction Studios has a minimum rate of $100 per session.

The studio charges $12 per minute of audio that includes mastering in all formats. However, if one decides to record a 40 minute album, it would be $480 with all formats included. If an EP is six minutes, it would cost $100 with all formats included.

Vinyl Biscuit Records

If You Go Where: Moore-Rooker Hall Rates: Available by appointment only

The student-run record label was formed in the spring semester of 2018 as part of an assignment for the Emerging Issues in Music Business class at the University of Georgia. Vinyl Biscuit supports UGA student musicians who need help with creating new music, promoting the music through social media and distribution. Vinyl Biscuit maintains a small recording studio in Moore-Rooker Hall. The record label accepts artist requests for the record label service and new students who are interested in joining.

The Glow Recording Studio

If You Go Where: 174 Crooked Creek Vlg. Rates: Available by appointment only

Glow Recording aims to cater to the needs of every artist it works with by providing “high-quality equipment and sound each visit,” according to its website. Session prices are not listed on the studio’s website, but studio engineer and producer Jesse Mangum works on a sliding scale to accommodate various budgets, he said in an email.