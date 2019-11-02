Sometimes, it’s hard to know where to begin or how to help those in need, so The Red & Black compiled a list of well known organizations in Athens you can get involved with. Whether you have a calling for teaching and want to tutor kids at the Athens Area Homeless Shelter, or love furry friends and want to be of assistance to animals at The Humane Society, here are six ways you can give back to the Athens community.
Athens Area Homeless Shelter
The Athens Area Homeless Shelter provides “collaborative, comprehensive services to homeless individuals and families working toward sustainable independence,” according to its website. A variety of opportunities makes volunteering both enjoyable and convenient. Volunteers provide dinner to the shelter 365 days of the year and have the option to tutor students Monday through Thursday from 6-8 p.m.On Saturdays from 10 a.m-noon, volunteers can spend time with kids outdoors or play board games while parents rest. If you have a green thumb, the Athens Homeless Shelter also needs help maintaining the building’s aesthetic which includes garden work.
Athens Area Humane Society
The Athens Area Humane Society is a donor supported, no-kill, nonprofit animal shelter which cares for and rescues over 5,000 animals annually, according to its website. Located on Mars Hill Road in Watkinsville, Georgia, the organization has been helping animals in the area for more than 25 years. The humane society needs volunteers of all sorts to work with cats and dogs, as well as help assisting the spaying and neutering process. As a cat or dog volunteer you would help socialize and take care of the respective animal which includes playing with them, helping them exercise, brushing them and giving them plenty of love. Spay and neuter volunteers are asked to help by doing laundry, sanitizing equipment, folding newspaper and wrapping surgical packs. General volunteers help with the needs of of The Athens Area Humane Society by answering the phone, cleaning and assisting staff with any and all needs.
Habitat for Humanity
Athens Area Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization serving Athens-Clarke, Oconee and Oglethorpe counties.Originally founded in 1976, the nation-wide Habitat for Humanity has helped build, renovate and repair more than 1 million homes. The organization’s mission is to make “Decent, affordable housing available to all,” according to its website. The organization's mission is fueled by faith, but is clear that all are welcome to volunteer or receive aid from them regardless of race or religion. As a matter of policy, “This means that Habitat will not offer assistance on the expressed or implied condition that people must either adhere to or convert to a particular faith, or listen and respond to messaging designed to induce conversion to a particular faith.” according to the national website.
Free I.T. Athens
Free I.T. Athens is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization which advocates for free software, to reduce the negative impact of hazardous electronic waste and to eliminate digital inequality. The nonprofit began in 2005 and has rescued more than 100 tons of unusable equipment from landfills, given more than 2,000 refurbished computers to individuals, companies and nonprofits in various countries. Every other Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., Free I.T. Athens hosts volunteer orientations which are designed to familiarize volunteers with policies and are mandatory. Volunteer jobs include helping with computer problems, refurbishing computers, managing volunteers, improving technical infrastructure, conducting sales, sorting donations, answering emails, assisting in computer trainings and helping manage the organization.
