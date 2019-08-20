If you have been anywhere near South Milledge Avenue over the past few days, you’ve probably seen the countless number of sorority hopefuls dressed in their best. Potential new members (PNMs) have been dressing to impress following the guidelines of the Panhellenic Council per round of sorority recruitment. With Bid Day on Monday, we took a look back at rush fashion over the past few rounds of recruitment as PNMs make their transition to a pledge.

Round one

This first round of recruitment is meant to introduce PNMs to the houses and while it’s your choice of outfit, it’s expected to impress. According to the University of Georgia Panhellenic Sorority Recruitment Guide, a “casual skirt or dress” was recommended. Due to the hot weather and the walking, many PNMs wore light blue, lilac and pale pink-hued lightweight rompers and dresses paired with a wedge heel or platform sandals for the first round.

Round two

The second round is meant to focus on each sorority’s campus involvement while also exploring their philanthropic involvement. While some PNMs still wore floral dresses and high-waisted skirts, others opted for a more dressed up T-shirt and pants look. As for footwear, many PNMs decided on sandals and low-heeled wedges to walk through the day.

Round three

This round was the easiest choice of wear for the hopefuls as they were required to wear their assigned sorority recruitment T-shirt. This year’s rush themed tee had the words the “University of Georgia” psychedelically placed across the shirt, and each of the PNMs got to choose their preferred bottoms, ranging from jean skirts, flower-printed shorts and patterned pants. Existing members of each sorority wore T-shirts with their letters plastered across the front and welcomed PNMs throughout the round.

Preferential round (prefs)

On decision day for the PNMs, the women were required to the dressiest outfit thus far. While not expected of them, the PNMs traditionally wear all black, with ruffled tops and off-the-shoulder dresses reigning as king. As the group of women walked down South Milledge Avenue hearing the traditions of the last round of Panhellenic recruitment, each had their own twist on the “black dress” affair.

Bid Day

All the PNMs met at Tate Student Center for their last round of recruitment where the group of women were notified on which house decided to bid on them. Parades of women dressed in all white walked in packs around campus into Tate Grand Hall. They were then bussed to to their respective houses to greet their sorority sisters. While the rain did try and stop them, the brave new pledges, many ran in their white rompers and two-piece dresses to their new sorority.