If you just don’t have the time this fall to get to the 40 Watt Club or The Georgia Theatre, but really want to get more involved in the Athens music scene, The Red & Black curated a playlist of local Athens music to put you in the autumn mood.
With names like Vic Chesnutt, Elf Power, R.E.M. and Futurebirds, this playlist involves the acoustic sounds of autumn with the local talent of Athens.
“Teddy Bear” is a duet with Vic Chesnutt and Elf Power featuring the sound of soft drums and a cozy vibe. This song talks about the weather’s turning and is quite applicable for this time of year. The rhythmic sound of the guitar with subtle cymbal hits while the lyrics preach about never coming back to where your from, is perfect vibe for a changing of the season track to add to your playlist.
“First Air of Autumn” by Drive-by Truckers is another very timely song by a local band. Touching on the subjects of aging and youth, this song ties in the sights and sounds of autumn with beautiful metaphors.
R.E.M.’s classic, “Everybody Hurts” is included in this playlist for its slow and melodic five-minute cry intermission. Whether the tears are for the upcoming finals season or for those still mourning the South Carolina matchup against the University of Georgia football loss, this song hits you right in the fall feels.
Futurebirds is another band formed in Athens, with a patchwork sound of twangy Southern rock and reverb-soaked psychedelia. With carefully sewn harmonies over an indie guitar riff, “Rodeo” is featured on this playlist for the perfect windows down drive through the Athens countryside.
Another song by Futurebirds, “Only Here for Your Love” is an intimate, candle-lit-esque song that doesn’t say much while saying it all. As cuffing season approaches, this song is well-picked for any heart-longing desires.
For upbeat track, psychedelic-pop group of Montreal and the group’s track “A Sentence of Sorts In Kongsvinger,” will have you bopping to the beat while walking down Pulaski Street in the fall weather. Power-pop vocals by lead singer Kevin Barnes will have listeners in a whimsical trance as the leaves on North Campus change from green to orange.
The last song on this playlist, “Cold Boy Smile,” by the Black Crowes, is about all of your favorite fall scenes. From candlelight evenings to storms, this song softens you as it tells the story of falling in love through even the harshest weather.
