World Beatles Day began in 2009 to remember the Beatles — Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr — performing “All You Need Is Love” on June 25, 1967 on British television,according to the Sun Sentinel.

In 2018, Amazon offered all Amazon Prime members free streaming of every Beatles album. This year, you can listen to these nine songs to celebrate Global Beatles Day 2019.