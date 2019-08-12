The dreaded time of the year is back with school starting again this Wednesday. Or maybe you’re the type of person who enjoys the adrenaline of 10 essays in one week or all-night cramming sessions at the library. But for those who need a little extra help, sometimes it just takes the perfect playlist to get through it, so we compiled a list of six songs to help you power through the first week of school.
‘Soulmate’ by Lizzo
“I know that I'm always gonna hold me down, yeah, I'm my own soulmate,” Lizzo chants through each chorus of this track. This self-love anthem, written by the woman who has been dominating the charts all summer, brings enough energy to get you out of bed to go out and conquer the day, because the only person you need in your life is you.
‘Mr. Brightside’ by The Killers
Normally ringing through downtown Athens on any given night, this song can remind you of fall nights out on the town with your friends. The rock track’s steady symbol hits, catchy lyrics and anthemic beat is enough to distract someone from impending studies.
‘No Problem’ by Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz
The chill vibe and steady backbeat of this track blends well with the rapid lyrics flowing through the song which tells listeners to mind their business and keep moving. It doesn’t matter what others say about you or your path, don’t let anyone stand in the way.
‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ by Queen
Harmonious vocals by legend Freddie Mercury and an upbeat piano melody throughout the song are enough to hype anyone up. The group confesses through the lyrics that there is nothing going to stop them now, so what should stop you.
‘SICKO MODE’ by Travis Scott featuring Drake
The initial high-tempo beat of this song makes listeners want to get up and move and is a smash hit for your power playlist.The standout track on Scott’s number-one album “Astroworld” flows between tempos, and features Grammy-award winning artist Drake.
‘Baba O’Riley” by The Who
Heard ringing throughout campus on game days, this song by The Who is sure to get you hyped up for the school year and football season. The initial chime of the intro to the 1971 song by the British rockers is enough to get any University of Georgia student ready for the upcoming semester.
