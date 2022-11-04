In fall 2020, Jacqueline Elsner purchased a black T-shirt with a white outline of the United States and the word "vote" in bold letters across the front. She wore the shirt around town, hoping that it would catch the attention of passersby and motivate them to vote.
"It gives a message without speaking to somebody," Elsner said.
Elsner and many others during recent election cycles have looked to clothing as a way to express their political opinions or highlight issues they are passionate about, such as voting.
On other occasions, Elsner wore a shirt from Indivisible Georgia, a local volunteer group with the mission of connecting people to share resources and coordinating action in Georgia elections. The shirt has a QR code printed on the back that opened a voter registration page when scanned. On several instances, after strangers commented on Elsner's shirt, she directed them to scan the code on the back and register to vote.
Elsner is one of the founders of Indivisible Georgia and has always been an advocate for voting rights and getting people to the polls. In recent years, however, she felt the need to do more to get the message out — one way being through her clothing.
She owns several other pieces of clothing related to voting, some of which she purchased herself and some she has been given. The most recent addition to her collection is a shirt she purchased from an online store, MeidasTouch, with the word "Roevember" printed several times across the front, a reference to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a Supreme Court case protecting the federal constitutional right to abortion, earlier this year.
Elsner said the increase in political violence across the U.S. has made her hesitant to debate her political beliefs in public, but she has found a non-confrontational way to express herself and spread information through how she chooses to dress.
"I'm not interested in getting into a verbal argument that, in my view, could result in violence, so I'm willing to wear a Roevember T-shirt ... to say what I believe and to perhaps get some citizens to think about what's on the ballot," Elsner said. "I'm willing to express my preference, in words, with a T-shirt."
Laura McAndrews, an assistant professor in textiles, merchandising and interiors at the University of Georgia, said that fashion is a tool that people use to express themselves and convey a message — election fashion is no different.
McAndrews said that people look for ways to show others around them what they believe or who they are as a person. Especially during recent election cycles, people wanted to do so by wearing clothing representing a candidate they believe in or a social issue they are passionate about addressing.
"There's the whole cline [where] we wear our heart on our sleeves, but we do wear our thoughts on our clothing," McAndrews said. "Fashion really is an embodiment and a communication tool for everyone. It's fun to see what gets communicated in each election cycle."
Since the 2020 election, election fashion has become increasingly popular, with several clothing companies jumping on the bandwagon by printing shirts with various political figures, ideas and calls to action.
McAndrews said the supply chain associated with election clothing is a bit of a gray area, and products can sometimes be sourced unethically. She recommends that students do their research when purchasing political or election clothing and try to buy from smaller or local clothing stores run by people affected by the issue the clothing is representing.
"I do look for small creators and businesses, but I try to do my research to understand at least who they are," McAndrews said. "It is a little bit 'buyer beware,' and you can just do the best that you can do as far as doing your research."
The increase in election clothing could lead to more political confrontation, but that is not necessarily a bad thing, according to McAndrews. She said that wearing opinions gives more opportunity for constructive discussion around current issues.
"We all have a lot of thoughts in our head, and the more we wear them, we can definitely conflict with others, but I really feel there should be more chances or opportunities to open up discussion if you do have conflicting views instead of violence," McAndrews said.