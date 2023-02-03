The Shut-Ups Album Cover

"Everyday" is a single on The Shut-Ups' new album, "The Shut-Ups Are Girls Singing Songs," released on Jan. 20, 2023. (Courtesy/The Shut-Ups)

“Everyday,” the first single off local band The Shut-Ups’ most recent album, “The Shut-Ups Are Girls Singing Songs,” delivers on the project’s mission: to conjure up the inner teenage girl in a group of exclusively older men. With a bubble gum pop style and lyrics resembling that of a sorority chant, the track is reminiscent of the early-2000’s music video genre – teenage boys with spiky hair, graphic tees and electric guitars attempting to get the attention of the girl next door who is usually played by a blonde washing her car in a tube top.

“Everyday” ultimately tells the day in the life of a girl complete with lyrics such as “And the clock goes beep beep / But I never did get to sleep / ‘Cause everyday’s the best day of my life.” The Shut-Ups seem to imply there is simplicity in being a young girl – an interesting choice for a single off an album that claims to be “a comprehensive exploration of the female perspective.” “Everyday” aims to represent the girl with perfectly combed hair and painted nails; every day must be the best day of her life. That is, until you look closer. Then, as The Shut-Ups croon, “You’re gonna get it.” Not everything is so perfect.

While the track is not one I wanted to put in my regular rotation immediately, it grew on me. There’s a certain rebellion in the sound, one that takes me back to sneaking out of a window down to the house party below, solo cups littering the perfectly manicured lawn. I’m excited and a little apprehensive.

Sydney is a fourth year journalism major and English minor at the University of Georgia. She has been working for The Red and Black since October 2021 and is currently the assistant culture editor. 

