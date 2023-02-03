“Everyday,” the first single off local band The Shut-Ups’ most recent album, “The Shut-Ups Are Girls Singing Songs,” delivers on the project’s mission: to conjure up the inner teenage girl in a group of exclusively older men. With a bubble gum pop style and lyrics resembling that of a sorority chant, the track is reminiscent of the early-2000’s music video genre – teenage boys with spiky hair, graphic tees and electric guitars attempting to get the attention of the girl next door who is usually played by a blonde washing her car in a tube top.
“Everyday” ultimately tells the day in the life of a girl complete with lyrics such as “And the clock goes beep beep / But I never did get to sleep / ‘Cause everyday’s the best day of my life.” The Shut-Ups seem to imply there is simplicity in being a young girl – an interesting choice for a single off an album that claims to be “a comprehensive exploration of the female perspective.” “Everyday” aims to represent the girl with perfectly combed hair and painted nails; every day must be the best day of her life. That is, until you look closer. Then, as The Shut-Ups croon, “You’re gonna get it.” Not everything is so perfect.
While the track is not one I wanted to put in my regular rotation immediately, it grew on me. There’s a certain rebellion in the sound, one that takes me back to sneaking out of a window down to the house party below, solo cups littering the perfectly manicured lawn. I’m excited and a little apprehensive.