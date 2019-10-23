After more than five years in downtown Athens, Pouch Pies, a restaurant specializing in savory pies, will close its doors at the end of the month.
Chantelle Malcher, one of the owners of the restaurant, said the timing of Pouch’s lease renewal coincided with plans for a new Target development, which will be built in the lot next to them.
“We love being part of Athens,” Malcher said. “We would continue on if it was in our hands, but we know that this whole block will be getting a new facelift.”
While Pouch Pies will no longer have a physical restaurant downtown, the business plans to maintain its presence in Athens.
“In the interim, we’re definitely going to make use of the wonderful relationships we’ve built over the years,” Malcher said.
Pouch, which started with just a restaurant, has recently expanded into the retail market. It recently acquired a USDA kitchen, which allows Pouch to sell its characteristic pies to other restaurants or as a frozen product.
Malcher said the “grab-and-go” nature of Pouch's product lends itself to restaurants and bars that don’t have their own full-size kitchen. The business can choose to market the product as an authentic Pouch pie, or rename it themselves.
Pouch fans will also have the option to enjoy a selection of pies at home. Malcher said while it's “unfortunate news” that the storefront will be closing, Pouch will promote its retail line.
Pouch’s frozen pies are currently available at several Athens retailers, including the Daily Groceries Co-op, Stripling’s General Store and Pairings Food and Wine (formerly known as Uncommon Gourmet).
“If other restaurants or retailers are wanting to partner with us, I think they’ll still get that loyalty to the product because it’s local,” Malcher said.
Pouch is also hoping to expand to larger retailers and introduce the product in other states.
“Our retail brand is really getting a lot of traction and presence out there, and it really all started here in Athens,” Malcher said.
As the restaurant is transitioning into the retail industry, Malcher said she and her family, who also own the business, are looking for ways to maintain Pouch’s presence in Athens. The restaurant has planned partnerships with local breweries, restaurants and events like AthFest Music and Arts Festival.
While a new restaurant is not yet in the works, Malcher said she’s not opposed to reopening in the future.
Malcher said Pouch is looking for new opportunities, and due to the strong following its acquired over the years in Athens, the business would ideally want to open again.
Fans of Pouch won’t just miss the pies.
“[The owners] became almost like family to us,” Keith Thompson, a custom home builder and Pouch regular from Bogart, Georgia, said.
Thompson, who is of Scotch-Irish heritage, said he had been searching for meat pies like the kind Pouch specializes in for several years. After visiting for the first time and meeting the owners, he kept returning.
“I have not tasted meat pies like this anywhere — I’ve traveled the world four times,” Thompson said. “The most amazing thing is not only just the people who own it; it’s the food that’s unique.”
